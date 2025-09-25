On the eve of the fall sitting of the Legislature, Nova Scotia Liberal MLAs Derek Mombourquette and Iain Rankin are outlining their caucus’ priorities to make Nova Scotia the best place to raise a family in Canada.

“Over the past four years, the Houston government has focused more on flashy headlines than real outcomes, and the results are skyrocketing power rates, families struggling to build a life, and businesses finding it harder to succeed,” Mombourquette said. “This session, we’re committed to bringing forward solutions to address these key issues we heard from people right across the province this summer.”

The Liberals are going into the legislative session with three key priorities.

Lowering power bills and holding Nova Scotia Power to account. Under Premier Houston’s government, Nova Scotians have faced massive rate increases, while grid infrastructure upgrades have stalled. The Liberals will introduce legislation to limit Nova Scotia Power’s profits, hold the utility accountable for reliability and cybersecurity failures, and get long-delayed grid upgrades moving to deliver cleaner, more affordable power.

Supporting families. The Liberals will continue to push their landmark legislation to establish a minimum age for social media use, while also fighting for families — by working to make childcare more affordable, healthcare more accessible, and the cost of living more manageable — while addressing growth-related challenges like housing and traffic congestion.

Building a sustainable economy. Nova Scotians deserve a government that spends their tax dollars wisely and supports the industries and workers that drive our economy. The Liberals will keep pressing the Houston government to rein in reckless spending, strengthen sectors like farming, fishing, and forestry, and invest in the infrastructure people count on, like better roads, internet, and cell coverage.

“At the heart of it all is making Nova Scotia a place where people can build a future,” Rankin said. “That means making basic necessities like power and groceries more affordable, ensuring parents have access to affordable childcare spaces, and building an economy that works for families today – and for generations to come.”

Last session, the government used its supermajority to attempt to fire the Auditor General, block the media, limit opposition, and threaten the job security of public servants. The Liberals will continue to defend the integrity of Nova Scotia’s democracy against these threats.

Nova Scotia Liberal Caucus