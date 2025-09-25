Inconvenience hitting the heart at home base for many people, local and surrounding business including tourists and fire departments when requiring fuel in our tanks.

In the early 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s St. Peter’s main street was the home of many gas/diesel service stations, as many as six different named stations owned and operated with pride in serving all the motoring public. Today in 2025, not one gas service station is operating to serve anyone.

While at the ESSO gas bar in Chapel Island, I witnessed one large, fully equipped fire truck with the name written on both sides bearing the name ” L’ardoise Fire Department.”

One fire truck too many missing from its own community while having to go this distance to fuel up and be ready for their next emergency call. Adding to the fire truck list would be the Grand River Fire Department and the St. Peter’s Fire Department which also have to make the same long travelling journey while having to leave one fire truck short at their fire department.

No more gasoline sales in St. Peter’s means that at some point in the future our fire departments may be facing an emergency call while they are travelling the many more kilometers while being away from their community’s main base fire station. With no choice in the matter of needing and getting gasoline or diesel comes the possibility that it may become a safety issue when a need would arise while a truck fleet is one fire truck down when on the road heading to and from for a gasoline/diesel fill up in Chapel Island.

It’s time someone took action and got the government involved. Fuel tanks and pumps installed in a central location between the Grand River Fire Department and St. Peter’s Fire Department are needed now and would also be used by the L’ardoise Fire Department, gasoline/diesel for all three fire departments and all in a fair distance in travelling time. For fire department’s use only.

Keep in mind, Village of St. Peter’s, Cape Breton, Richmond Co., Nova Scotia. One (Circle K Station) would be everybody’s gasoline/diesel fix.

Clarence Landry,

Seaview