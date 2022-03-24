Liberals want to see more results on the recruitment of mental health professionals

HALIFAX: The provincial Liberals are claiming that a lack of mental health professionals is forcing residents of eastern Nova Scotia to travel for treatment.

A recent Freedom of Information request from the Nova Scotia Liberal caucus showed there are eight vacant psychiatric positions in the Eastern Zone, which takes in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as well as the counties of Victoria, Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough, and Antigonish.

“It was highlighted in Cape Breton, especially, there are eight (Full-Time Equivalent) positions which could mean more than one person, so that’s a big number,” Liberal leader Iain Rankin told The Reporter. “Recruitment of these positions is absolutely critical.”

The Liberals said Premier Tim Houston’s promise to deliver universal mental health care in Nova Scotia seems far-fetched, without a specific plan to recruit more mental health professionals.

“Nova Scotians need better access to mental health and addictions treatment, and they need it close to home,” Liberal Mental Health and Addictions critic Patricia Arab said in a press release. “The Houston government must assure Nova Scotians they are doing everything they can to deliver these resources in every corner of the province.”

When Dr. Kevin Orrell, CEO of the Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment, appeared before the Standing Committee on Health, Rankin said Orrell reported that he is “awaiting direction on workforce and recruitment needs.”

“They have a new office of health care professionals and recruitment, and they need to work together with the Office of Mental Health and Addictions to ensure that they have a strategy to prepare for a work force to meet the growing needs of mental health services,” Rankin said. “We’d like to see some evidence that the two offices are working together and we don’t see that now. Surely that’s part of fixing health care, which is the singular issue they ran on.”

At an announcement for a new mental health day hospital in Halifax, the Liberals charge that the Minister responsible for Mental Health and Addictions said he hoped the project could be replicated in other areas of the province, but staffing shortages would provide significant challenges.

“Without a designated strategy to recruit and retain mental health professionals, many communities will continue to fall through the cracks,” said Arab. “This government needs to put a plan in motion for all Nova Scotians to have access to mental health and addictions care – no matter where they live.”

Two years into the global COVID-19 pandemic, Rankin said there are greater demands for mental health and addictions services.

“We want to see a priority placed on recruiting these professionals that are in high demand nationally,” he noted.

Last week, the province announced it is providing a one-time investment of $3 million to the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia to support mental health and addictions projects across the province. They said the funding will be administered through an agreement between the province and the foundation.

The province said in a press release that eligible organizations that provide mental health and addictions services will be able to apply for grants through the foundation, and the application process is expected to be ready this summer.

“The pandemic has been an especially challenging time for those with mental illness and addictions, particularly for groups who were already facing barriers to accessing support,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. “With the support of the Mental Health Foundation, this funding will help make a positive impact on the health and well-being of Nova Scotians.”

Priority will be given to organizations that serve Indigenous communities, members of 2SLGBTIQ+ communities, African Nova Scotians, newcomers and people with disabilities, the province noted. They said organizations that help Nova Scotians who face insecure housing, poverty, violence, trauma and social isolation are also eligible to apply.

“The need for this funding has never been greater. Nova Scotians who are struggling with their mental wellness, mental illness and addiction need to know there is help and there is hope,” Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia said. “These funds will allow the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia to expand its ability to make a difference by supporting mental health and addiction initiatives. By increasing the number of community grants we fund, we are empowering organizations from one end of our province to the other. I am confident this support from the Office of Addictions and Mental Health will not only positively change lives, but also save them.”

Rankin said the announcement was good news for the office his government created last year to provide services, demonstrate leadership, and create policy.

“That’s good to see investment in mental health and addictions,” he added. “They need to put a priority on this because it’s been a year since the office that we opened, and I guess about six months since they opened their office of recruitment. We see them working in silos and they need to start working together to address the need.”