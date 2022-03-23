ANTIGONISH: Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, discussed the most important issues facing the nation in a recent virtual Distinguished Speaker Series through StFX University.

Speaking on the challenges of leadership during turbulent times, Mulroney was joined by Adam Lajeunesse, assistant professor at StFX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, who facilitated the event.

“There’s polarization like I’ve never seen before in the United States and indeed Canada,” Mulroney said. “Just look at the way the federal Conservative leadership campaign has started; a candidate announces he’s going to run, and his opponent immediately attacks him personally.”

Mulroney suggested that behaviour can be classified as the politics of personal destruction, something he’s never believed in.

“I was a strong partisan and I held my own in debates and political fights, I won two general elections and I’ve had my fair share of tough fights,” Mulroney said. “You do not have to seek to destroy a woman, or a man, and their families when they’re trying to serve Canada.”

Noting Liberal Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is now the Immigration Minister, and his fantastic idea of the Atlantic Immigration Program, which has the potential to bring thousands and thousands of jobs to Atlantic Canada, happened because he had an idea and was willing to fight for it.

“Now there’s a constructive attitude, that’s what we should all be doing in politics,” Mulroney said. “But we’ve been taken over, we’ve been hijacked, politics have been hijacked by the, I think, the intrusion of brutality.”

While the conversation was centered on the challenges of leadership during turbulent times, the discussion also covered the future of Canada’s economy and the former Prime Minister’s thoughts on the volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine.

“Here we have today an unprovoked criminal war by murderous thugs in Moscow pretending to be senior statesmen, they’re not at all, they’re war criminals,” Mulroney said. “What they’re doing, killing women and babies and children, blowing up apartment buildings, hospitals, orphanages for god’s sake, this has never been seen in Europe in 80 years.”

That independence that Canada recognized when it became the first western country to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991 under the former Prime Minister’s leadership, is being stripped away, he said.

“Bullet by bullet, tank by tank, and death by death,” Mulroney said. “I think the Russian objective, Putin’s objective is pretty clear; he wants to resurrect the Russian empire.”

Mulroney suggested Putin wants one language, one religion, and one leader, himself.

“I think Canada has done a good job, in this area,” Mulroney said. “I was more enthused myself about a no fly zone, or some semblance of that to protect Ukrainians on the ground, some kind of air cover.”

But Mulroney explained he’s no longer privy to all the intelligence or information from the highest levels of government, and also noted a no fly zone could provoke the Russians.

“Monday morning quarterbacks, we don’t’ need them,” Mulroney added. “People who don’t have an appreciation of the burdens the Prime Minister and his colleagues bear in trying to make these decisions, and try to help Ukraine; it’s not an easy thing.”