Eastern Counties Regional Library says services continue despite budget strain SHERBROOKE: Local library officials say residents should not expect major service reductions this year despite ongoing provincial funding pressures, though some delays and cost-cutting measures are already underway behind the scenes. James Fuller, chair of Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL), said the organization is responding…

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Joanne Jordan - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter (Guysborough Journal)