Photos contributed. Members of the 1971-72 St. Peter’s District High School volleyball team are shown in this file photo. The squad will be inducted into the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame on June 6 in Sydney after becoming the first Cape Breton volleyball team to earn the honour.
CAPE BRETON: The first Cape Breton volleyball team to be inducted into the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame will be honoured next month as the 1971-72 St. Peter’s District High School volleyball team takes its place among the island’s sporting greats. The hall announced May 17 that the championship squad will be formally inducted…
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Register Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island.
Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way.
His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities.
When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.