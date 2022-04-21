MULGRAVE: Beginning April 21, many Nova Scotians will notice a big difference in how they access their public library.

A consortium of eight of the nine regional libraries have created a new online service called “Same Page” which will provide access to almost a million items, including eBooks, magazines, audiobooks, learning materials, and much more, according to Eastern Counties Regional Library. They said library users will be able to manage their accounts better, request materials, keep track of their reading, and find suggestions on what to read next.

“This was in direct response to public demand for a new library experience with as few barriers as possible,” explains Eric Stackhouse, Chair of the Same Page consortium. “Our vision is for all Nova Scotians to have equal opportunity to connect to library resources through a universal library card.” The ECRL said the eight regional libraries represent library users outside of Halifax Regional Municipality, over 50 per cent of the population. This approach is in keeping with the overall tradition of Nova Scotia Public Library service, to offer the best and most cost-effective service through cooperation and efficiency, they said, noting that Same Page was made possible through funding from the Province of Nova Scotia’s Culture Innovation Fund.

The ECRL said work started in 2019 to simplify borrowing rules, eliminate overdue fees, combine collections, and develop a library card that can be used anywhere in the eight library regions. Working in close cooperation with the Nova Scotia Provincial Library, the government partner in library service, they noted that the Same Page project was kept on track and on budget despite pandemic-related delays.

To begin using Same Page on April 21, the ECRL directed the public to the local public library web site or to: www.samepagens.ca and choose the closets regional library. Current library cards will continue to work, but over time, people will be provided with a new Same Page branded card that will allow access any of the eight regional library systems, the ECRL noted. There is no cost for a library card, and as always, the public library is free to use, they noted.