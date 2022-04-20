Complaint lodged against councillor, members step down from committees

ARICHAT: Another formal complaint has been made against a councillor already suspended for violating the code of conduct, this while members of two municipal committees said they will step down until he is removed from their groups.

During the committee of the whole session on April 11, two residents raised concerns during the question period near the conclusion of the meeting.

Louisdale resident Tommy Samson told council he believes District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon again breached the code of conduct.

“What if this council learns tonight, right now, that this same councillor, in March of 2021, reaches out to a resident of Richmond County and talks about the lack of professionalism of the one staff member that this council has, CAO Don Marchand, references it in a text, and then goes as far as to say, ‘I’m going to embarrass him if he doesn’t learn to stand up properly on O’ Canada?’” he asked. “What is the process for that, because I have it right here on my phone?”

When contacted by The Reporter, Samson responded via Facebook Messenger that he sent screenshots of the conversation to four councillors, along “with an expression of my concerns.” He said Warden Amanda Mombourquette “responded and confirmed they will be looking into this.”

Mombourquette confirmed to The Reporter that Samson did report a breach of the code of conduct, but refused to provide further comment “until council has time to follow the processes in our code of conduct.”

“I’m trying to imagine a circumstance where a committee would involve councillor Diggdon, and that committee would have females sitting at the table, and how do we move forward? While I’m not a female, I am a dad, and I do have a daughter. I’m trying to reconcile all this in my head,” he told council.

Because Diggdon is still a member, Jessica Webb of L’Ardoise told last week’s council meeting that she resigned as co-chair of the Municipal Recreation Advisory Committee when council reached its decision two weeks ago. After reviewing media coverage, Webb said she contacted Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau with her concerns.

“I didn’t really feel comfortable being on there with him,” she said of the committee. “My only issue is with him holding some kind of public office. He made a choice and there should be more severe consequences to his actions.”

As soon as the investigation into the breach of the code of conduct began, Webb asked why Diggdon was not put on a leave.

“The constituents elected him and we have zero power,” she told The Reporter. “He directly violated one of the people he’s supposed to be working to protect and work for. All he gets is a slap on the wrist, and he gets to be paid, and stay at home, and skip the meetings, which he finds boring anyway.”

The warden said the code of conduct limits what council can do.

“Councillors are not employees of the municipality and that is the issue that we’re running into. We don’t have the authority or the power to place anyone of each other, on any kind of unpaid leave. It wouldn’t have been in good conscience for us to issue any kind of corrective action, as far as our Code of Conduct Policy, without doing the investigation first,” Mombourquette replied. “There are really specific limits on what we, as a council, can do.”

Marcilyn Cianfarani, a member of the municipal Accesssibility Advisory Committee, confirmed that at a meeting on April 14, the committee passed a motion to ask Diggdon to resign. Cianfarani said she has also suspended her participation on the committee “until the issue is resolved.” Should Diggdon decide to remain on the committee, Cianfarani said she would “have no choice but to resign.”

“The Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) represents people with disabilities across Richmond County,” she wrote The Reporter via email. “Like many committees representing marginalized people, the AAC recognizes the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for its members and the communities it represents. In my opinion, councillor Diggdon is not in a position to represent women, people with disabilities or low income individuals, many of whom are people with disabilities. For these reasons, along with councillor Diggdon demonstrating a real lack of accountability, I feel it is in the best interest of Richmond County residents that he step down from his position on the Accessibility Advisory Committee.”

While she couldn’t comment on the recreation committee, Warden Amanda Mombourquette confirmed some members of the Accessibility Advisory Committee have discussed resigning. She said the loss of members will not impact approval of the municipality’s new accessibility plan.

“There’s definitely conversations there about potential resignations,” Mombourquette said. “I think it’ll just be up to folks to make a decision that’s best suited to them, and really that’s a personal choice.”

The investigation began after a Richmond County woman accused Diggdon of sending her inappropriate messages when she asked him for help finding housing.

Jessica Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with the municipal councillor, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021 in which Diggdon repeatedly asked for pictures, even as she continued to ask for help, and while he was attending municipal committee and council meetings.

Based on past interactions, Forgeron told The Reporter she believed Diggdon was asking her to send him naked photographs.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Forgeron said she gave permission to a family member, who confirmed with The Reporter that they showed District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson screenshots of the conversation and shared information about the interaction. The family member, who requested anonymity, said Samson relayed that information to the warden.

“The family member in question, I have a relationship with, she knows me well. She brought it to my attention, within five minutes brought it to Warden Mombourquette’s attention,” Samson said in response to a question from Webb.

Near the conclusion of the committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 6, 2021, Diggdon declared a conflict of interest and removed himself from discussions.

After that, the rest of council passed a motion to “move forward and investigate the matter, as discussed in-camera.”

During the regular council meeting on Dec. 20, it was approved that the district 1 councillor and the warden would investigate Forgeron’s complaint.

On March 9, Forgeron said she met with Mombourquette to detail her complaint and provide screenshots of the interactions.

Forgeron said she also provided a statement to council which was reviewed during the in-camera session on March 21 in Arichat.

The warden said they spoke with the parties involved and brought that information to the March 21 regular monthly meeting. At that point, she said council decided there had been a breach of the code of conduct.

The warden said council then developed a list of potential sanctions, but wanted to get the opinion of the municipal solicitor because they weren’t confident in their ability to enforce those sanctions.

At a special meeting on March 28, council approved sanctions against Diggdon; specifically that he write an apology to Forgeron, to be delivered by Mombourquette.

The second sanction mandates that Diggdon undergo sensitivity training, agreed upon by council, to be completed no later than Sept. 30, at the councillor’s expense.

The final sanction is that Diggdon is restricted from attending regular council meetings and committees of council for the month of April.

According to the minutes of the special council meeting, council determined that Diggdon breached the code by “failing to observe a high standard of morality in his conduct of his official duties, failing to observe a high standard of professionalism in his dealings with members of the broader community, and failing to perform the functions of his office with integrity.”

Mombourquette later confirmed, via email, that Diggdon will be paid during his suspension.

Earlier this month, the province confirmed to The Reporter that it has started the process of amending the Municipal Government Act.

Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon wrote The Reporter via email that a working group made up of the Association of Municipal Administrators, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and the Association of Nova Scotia Villages will provide recommendations to the province about municipal codes of conduct, as well as potential sanctions.

Higdon said they will review the process for handling complaints, then consult with municipalities. She added the province expects the process will be complete by the end of the year.

The Reporter reached out to Diggdon for comment but did not receive a reply by press time Tuesday afternoon.