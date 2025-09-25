I remember when I first began working on special features like this one – dedicated to providing information, resources, and services for those aged 55 and over. The purpose was always clear: not only to inform, but also to inspire positivity and encourage engagement during what many refer to as the “golden years.” At the time, it felt as though those “older adults” needed bright-eyed newcomers like me to help guide the way.

It’s remarkable how quickly time passes. This year, as I sat down to prepare our latest Life After 55 feature, it became clear to me that the perspective has shifted. I am no longer writing for them – I am writing for all of us.

Somehow, almost without realizing it, I have become part of the very demographic this feature was created to serve. And now, I finally understand what so many older adults have shared before me: “I don’t feel old.” I get it. Age, it seems, has far less to do with how we feel inside than with the number on our birth certificate.

The days of the elusive “Freedom 55” dream are largely behind us. It’s not that we don’t hope to slow down or enjoy retirement – many of us do – but for a growing number, traditional retirement is no longer realistic. The economic landscape has shifted dramatically. Rising costs of living have placed retirement beyond reach for many, particularly those on fixed incomes. Instead of retiring, we are adapting – and perhaps, in doing so, discovering that there’s value and purpose in continuing to engage, contribute, and remain active.

Staying active and engaged in our later years offers more than just a means of financial stability. It provides purpose, fosters social connection, and, in many cases, brings genuine joy. If traditional retirement is out of reach, we can still embrace the rewards of remaining involved.

And those rewards? They are plentiful – especially within our local communities, where opportunities to contribute, connect, and thrive abound.

Our municipalities, service organizations, and community groups are doing remarkable work in creating inclusive, accessible programming for residents over 55. From fitness classes and social clubs to volunteer opportunities and educational workshops, there truly is something for everyone. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: the resources available in our rural communities easily rival those in larger urban centres. We should be proud – and we should make the most of what’s available.

This special edition of Life After 55 offers just a snapshot. While it is impossible to feature every organization or program, we have highlighted many that are making a meaningful impact. I strongly encourage readers to reach out, explore, and participate. You may be surprised by what’s available – and by the joy and fulfillment that comes from being actively involved.

We’ve also compiled helpful information on benefits and assistance programs. Navigating all that paperwork can feel overwhelming, so our goal is to make it a little easier to understand what’s available and how to access it.

Being over 55 is far from the end of the road – it marks the beginning of a new chapter. It is a time to explore new interests, revisit old passions, and perhaps even share a few lessons with the “youngsters.”

So, here’s to us – to staying active, staying informed, and taking pride in all we’ve accomplished, while looking forward to what lies ahead.

Let’s not roll up the carpet. Let’s roll it out, welcome others in, and show them just how full and vibrant life can be after 55.