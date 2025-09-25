Somewhere between pumpkin spice lattes and arguing about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ fourth line, Canadians are missing something extraordinary: our women’s rugby team is one win away from a World Cup title.

Canada is in the Rugby World Cup Final.

Yes, Canada.

Not hockey, not soccer, not curling – rugby. That sport where the ball looks like a giant football that’s had one too many espresso shots from Tim Hortons and where players, unlike in hockey, don’t wear helmets to politely cushion their collisions.

And not just “made it to the dance” Canada – we’re talking about a team that just took down New Zealand, the defending champions.

Canada pulled off what can only be described as a “hold-my-poutine” moment. They toppled New Zealand, the defending champions, in a landmark semifinal victory that had seasoned rugby watchers rubbing their eyes.

To put it into context, this is like beating the All Blacks at their own Haka – or like convincing your neighbour to shovel your driveway all winter and thank you for the privilege.

That’s like watching the Leafs sweep the playoffs, win the Stanley Cup, and then immediately volunteer to help their opponent pack up the locker room.

It simply does not happen.

(And that’s coming from a Leafs fan.)

And yet, outside of rugby circles, the silence is deafening. Canada is advancing to face England in the Rugby World Cup Final – our first ever appearance on this stage – and you wouldn’t know it scrolling through your social media feeds.

There’s more buzz about whether pumpkin pie should be served warm or cold at Thanksgiving than about this team’s historic run.

Let’s put the numbers in perspective. Our women have bulldozed through this tournament, outscoring their opponents 227-50. That’s not a winning record – that’s a barn demolition; that’s a North of the border mugging with a polite Canadian smile.

If these were hockey numbers, Sportsnet would be holding 24-hour marathons of Don Cherry highlight reels just to commemorate it, and CBC would pre-empt Coronation Street for a week-long special.

But because it’s rugby, it barely gets a headline.

The women have been playing with a mix of grit, flair, and fearlessness that feels, frankly, un-Canadian.

There’s no apologizing for a hard tackle. No “after you, please” when crossing the try line. They’ve been smashing through the world’s best with the quiet confidence of a team that knows they belong on top.

And yet, where’s the hype? Where’s the wall-to-wall coverage? Canadians pride themselves on being polite, but maybe we’ve gotten so polite we’ve forgotten to shout for our own.

Instead, Canadians are more worked up over whether Costco’s pumpkin pies are bigger than last year’s.

People! We are in the World Cup Final against England!

This is the most Canadian underdog story since Cool Runnings, except this one isn’t about a Jamaican bobsled team – it’s about our women proving Canada is more than moose, maple syrup, and apologizing for bumping into people at the grocery store.

And speaking of England – this is perfect. They gave us tea, crumpets, and colonialism, and now our women have a chance to serve them a heaping plate of humble pie, rugby-style. Forget the Boston Tea Party – let’s have the Rugby Scrum Party.

Make no mistake: England are world-class – they’re perennial powerhouses, disciplined, clinical, and hungry.

But Canada has shown they’re more than contenders; they’re rewriting history. And maybe, just maybe, they’ll give us another reason to belt out “O Canada” with grass stains and mud on our collective jerseys.

Canada is ready to kick down the rugby world door with a confidence that screams, “We don’t just belong here – we’re here to flip the table.”

The truth is that these women deserve more than a polite golf clap from a distracted nation. They deserve ticker-tape parades, double-doubles named after them, and yes, their faces on a commemorative loonie.

So, the next time you’re about to tweet to complain about the Jays’ bullpen this post season, or how it’s too early to put up Christmas decorations before Halloween, consider this: Canada could soon be the best rugby nation in the world.

Not hockey. Not lacrosse. Women’s Rugby.

If that doesn’t deserve our attention, what does?

Because this isn’t just about rugby. This is Canadian history in the making. And it’s time we noticed.

If that doesn’t make you proud – or at least put down your pumpkin spice latte for five minutes – then maybe it’s time to check your pulse.