Home Community Lobster season is set Community Lobster season is set By Strait Area Reporter - April 28, 2026 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. Boats from Arisaig Wharf were piped out by Dr. John Hamilton on the morning of Setting Day, April 27. The Mabou Harbour wharf had a flurry of activity as crews organize gear before Setting Day. Photo by Nicole Fawcett. Blessings of the boats at Mabou Harbour on April 26…. This content is for PR Monthly members only.Register Already a member? Log in here