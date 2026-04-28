Photo contributed. Representatives from Nova Scotia Health and EfficiencyOne, along with the Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Antigonish, gathered with staff and physicians at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital to celebrate receiving ENERGY STAR® certification for 2025. Pictured (left to right): Robert Barss, Darrell Novak, Thomas Young, John Hann, Michelle DePodesta, Sarah O’Brien, Dave Bligh, Chris Ranson, Nathaniel Schrader, and Minister Thompson.
Ranks among Canada’s most energy-efficient hospitals ANTIGONISH: St. Martha’s Regional Hospital has been recognized with a 2025 ENERGY STAR certification, becoming just the second hospital in Nova Scotia to achieve the designation and ranking among the top-performing hospitals in Canada for energy efficiency. The certification is awarded to buildings that demonstrate outstanding energy performance and…
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Register Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island.
Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way.
His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities.
When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.