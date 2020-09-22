Local operations take part in Open Farm Day

HALIFAX: Farmers across Atlantic Canada joined forces to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Open Farm Day in Atlantic Canada. This year, the event took place on September 20.

Open Farm Day was a little different this year. To ensure the health and safety of the farmers and the public, Open Farm Day was held on-line this year.

Strait area farms which participated this year included the Greenwood Poultry Farm Limited in Antigonish which provided the public an inside look at both its turkey and chicken barns, using this virtual opportunity to explain how the farm operates.

Another participant was Twisted Roots Farm in Judique. This mixed livestock and vegetable farm provided viewers the chance to meet their animals, see their gardens and walk with their goats through the forest to the year-round brook.

Fixed livestock farm, Simply Ducky Farm in Antigonish allowed those on-line to meet their Pygmy goats, Landrace-Yorkshire pigs, and North Country Cheviot sheep. The public was invited to get as up-close and personal as possible with some wee beasties and learn a little bit about raising them.

“Congratulations on 20 years of farmers opening their farms to Atlantic Canadians,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “This year’s Open Farm Day gives us a chance to connect with our hard-working Atlantic Canadian farmers, who make sure Canadians continue to have top quality food on their kitchen tables, while supporting our local rural economies.”

Each farm offered its own unique virtual experience through Facebook and YouTube. An Atlantic map showcasing participating farms provided their contact information, Web site and details on what they presented from their farm.

“Open Farm Day is a great opportunity to experience what takes place on our farms. And this year, with Open Farm Day happening virtually, Atlantic Canadians will have the opportunity to see farms in NS, NB, PEI and NL,” said Victor Oulton, president of Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, “While this experience will not be the same as visiting our farms in person, we hope that you will be able to make connections and hear the stories of where our food comes from.”

Each province coordinated their own event and this year was a great opportunity to see what life is like on farms in all of Atlantic Canada. And, for fun there was a Bingo Scavenger Hunt contest with the chance to win a basket of local Nova Scotian goodies!

“The 2020 Open Farm Day virtual event offers everyone a chance to see the industry in action – its innovations, efficiencies and the dedication and pride of our farmers,” said Minister of Agriculture Keith Colwell. “It showcases farmers who bring delicious, healthy and safe foods to our table, ensuring food supply and security while growing Nova Scotia’s economy.”

For more information on Atlantic Farm Day 2020 please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/321193848891981/ or meetyourfarmer.ca.