Police charge 5 under Health Protection Act

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP were busy on the weekend, as they charged five people with failing to social distance, and others with noise and Liquor Control Act infractions following a busy weekend.

Antigonish District RCMP said they responded to several calls on the weekend for noise complaints, house parties of more than 10 people, and large groups of StFX students gathering on streets.

“These are not acceptable behaviours in these times of the pandemic, and police want the community to know they will continue to take enforcement measures to stop this behaviour,” said Sgt. Warren McBeath with Antigonish District RCMP.

The RCMP charged five people individuals under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act for failing to social distance.

Three other charges under the Town of Antigonish Municipal Noise By-law were laid, and four people were charged under the Nova Scotia Liquor Control Act. In addition, one person was taken into custody overnight for being intoxicated in a public place.