Local StFX graduate awarded national medal for thesis

HAZEL HILL: Shae Nickerson became interested in pegmatites, an igneous rock, formed underground, with interlocking crystals, after learning about them in a second year earth sciences class at StFX.

She recently capped off her student career by winning the Léopold Gélinas Medal for her thesis from the Geological Association of Canada Volcanology and Igneous Petrology Division.

Nickerson, who graduated from StFX in May with an honours BSc in geoscience, received the annual award that recognizes the most outstanding undergraduate thesis written by a Canadian student or an international student studying at a Canadian university that comprises material related to volcanology and/or igneous petrology.

“Shae’s thesis entitled, ‘The mineralogy and petrogenesis of rare-element granitic pegmatites in northeastern Nova Scotia,’ was rated very highly by the award adjudicators and it is an honour for her to receive this national medal,” StFX earth sciences professor Dr. Donnelly Archibald, Nickerson’s supervisor said. “Her work investigated the origin of uncommon rocks known as granite pegmatites, rocks that can host very high concentrations of rare elements such as tin, lithium, tantalum and beryllium.”

Archibald highlighted how Nickerson mastered several analytical techniques while completing her thesis, “a challenging task for an undergraduate student.”

She used her data to demonstrate the degree of rare-element enrichment and determined the geological processes that formed these rare rocks in addition to incorporating her data into the regional geological framework.

Nominated, theses are evaluated based on originality, validity of concepts, organization and presentation of data, understanding of volcanology and petrology, and depth of research.

Nickerson indicated she was surprised and a little shocked when she received the email from Dr. Archibald to let her know she had won.

“I had no idea I was nominated,” she said. “I felt extremely proud and honoured to receive the award after it sank in; I worked very hard on my thesis.”

In her thesis, Nickerson investigated the Lower Caledonia pegmatite, located approximately 60-km south of Antigonish.

“Using several geological techniques and state-of-the-art technologies, I characterized the rocks, determined how they formed, and compared them to similar pegmatites in Nova Scotia,” she said. “My thesis would not have been possible without the guidance and patience of my supervisor Dr. Donnelly Archibald, and additional advice from Dr. Alan Anderson (StFX) and Dr. Sandra Barr (Acadia).”

Nickerson, who was also the recipient of the 2020 Professor Donald J. MacNeil Memorial Award for Earth Sciences and the 2020 Mining Society of Nova Scotia Centennial Scholarship Medal, suggests her first year at StFX was intimidating after coming from a very small high school.

It wasn’t until in second year, when she said she took more earth sciences classes, these classes were small, and much more personable making it more enjoyable for her.

“From these experiences at X I have grown as a person. I’ve gained more confidence, improved my social skills, learned to pursue my goals, and made great memories,” Nickerson said.

She will begin a masters in geology at Acadia University this fall under the supervision of Dr. Barr. Following her masters, Nickerson plans to pursue a career in geology, preferably within Nova Scotia, though she says after travelling to Spain for a geology course she’s caught the travel bug and hopes to continue to travel internationally and explore.