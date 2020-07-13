Town coping with sudden loss of Dawna MacDonald

PORT HAWKESBURY: Dawna MacDonald was very much the face of Port Hawkesbury.

In a heavy hearted Facebook post on July 3, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, the town’s mayor announced MacDonald’s sudden passing, which has left us all shocked, heart sick and struggling with the reality of it.

“Grief makes it so difficult to articulate one’s loss,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “Nevertheless, it’s important to remember the way we loved them, the connection we felt, and the impact that they had on our lives.”

She advised MacDonald was more than an amazing communications and administrative officer and caring co-worker with the town; greeting each and every citizen and visitor with a kind and gentle grace, always professional, and always with a smile.

“Dawna loved life; and her enthusiasm and authenticity was apparent to all who knew her,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “She worked at 100 [per cent] always and strived for perfection; not for herself but to ensure that others around her in our office had the best benefit and representation in everything she did.”

Terry Doyle, the town’s CAO expressed MacDonald was part of every press release and in almost everything else he prepared.

“Dawna and I had many conversations about the importance of local media,” Doyle explained. “We talked about how lucky we were to have the type of fair and unbiased coverage of our area and how important that was for our communities.”

The mayor indicates her former college had the hugest and most accepting heart; she often went out of her way to make sure everyone felt welcomed and felt like they belonged.

“As a new councillor in 2012, then a new mayor in 2016, Dawna took me under her wing with her gentle encouragement and kind guidance. I will always be grateful for the confidence she instilled in me, her support, and her mentorship,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “Dawna gifted me a beautiful brass key that very first year I became mayor, followed with an encouragement that I was doing a great job and should have a “key to the Town.””

On behalf of their town council, and town staff, she offers their most sincere and humble condolences for the loss of this incredible person to her family, friends, and all who knew her.

“Dawna will be sorely missed and never forgotten,” she said. “I hope that many who loved Dawna will have the opportunity to remember and honour her with their own stories, as is the Cape Breton way.”