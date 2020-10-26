Local veterinarian under investigation again

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Strait area veterinarian who has been in trouble previously with his governing body, is once again under investigation.

Frank Richardson, registrar for the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association (NSVMA), confirmed that they have received another complaint about veterinarian Dr. Sietse Van Zwol after a dog belonging to Arlene Fougere of Meat Cove was mistakenly euthanized last summer.

According to the NSVMA, information has been gathered and now a panel will start a review of the information.

“I can also confirm that the NSVMA has received a formal complaint against Dr. Van Zwol from Ms. Fougere and that the case has been forwarded to the complaints committee,” Richardson told The Reporter.

Richardson said that in 2016 Dr. Van Zwol was suspended for two months, reprimanded and directed to take a record keeping course, following a complaint about his assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of a dog, as well as his communication with the client.

“He was directed to complete a record keeping course and to participate in follow up audits of his practice, all of which were completed,” Richardson noted.

It was during that investigation four years ago that the NSVMA learned that Dr. Van Zwol had been reprimanded on previous occasions between 1992 and 2009, but legislation at the time did not authorize publication of the earlier cases, Richardson explained.

“The specifics are not publicly available but were taken into account in the 2016 settlement agreement, and would be taken into account when considering this current case,” he said. “Suffice to say that a common thread running through the majority of these earlier reprimands involved inadequate medical record keeping.”

Dr. Van Zwol, who is the owner of the Highland Animal Hospital in Port Hawkesbury, also had a caution issued to him by the NSVMA in regards to a case involving Helen MacKinnon of Bay St. Lawrence whose puppy died after an unauthorized surgery. According to an autopsy, the puppy’s incision had not been medically closed and there was a tear in the intestines.

MacKinnon then filed a complaint with the NSVMA.

“Although a caution is not a disciplinary finding, it is advice provided to the veterinarian that is intended to minimize the likelihood of a similar complaint in the future,” Richardson added.