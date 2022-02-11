Looking back at 2021

Inverness County Cares (ICC) is a registered charity based in Inverness County. Our current project is with two schools in Northern Zambia, called the Kawambwa Project.

The two schools, St. Mary in Kawambwa and St. Odilia in Mporokosa are schools which provide an education in a safe environment for albino and blind students. Persons in East Africa who inherit the gene responsible for albinism are at a distinct disadvantage from birth. Age old superstitions concerning albinos are still a part of cultural beliefs.

Initially at birth, when a Black mother gives birth to a seemingly white child, there is suspicion as to its true parentage.

These children are frequently abandoned or live a secluded existence where they are a source of shame. They are neglected and isolated with the belief that they can pass on their condition to others. These children often lack social exposure and access to an education.

Albinism comes with several burdens for the children. Their sight is very poor or non-existent and deteriorates as they mature. The schools in the communities where these children live, lack the special interventions needed for visual impairment. Therefore, many of these children are developmentally delayed due to lack of stimulation.

The sun is also a great source of danger to these people, for without melanin in their skin, they have no protection from the sun’s ultra violet rays. Sun screen, protective clothing, and hats are in short supply meaning albinos are almost certain to acquire cancerous lesions leading to very serious health consequences.

In addition to these disadvantages, they must deal with the dangers of the superstitions which place great value on the body parts of albino people.

Unscrupulous individuals kidnap them in order to sell limbs and genitalia to witch doctors for fantastic prices. It is believed by many that potions and charms made from albino body parts will bring great wealth, good luck, and political success to people who purchase these spells, potions, and charms from a witch doctor. The lucky ones who survive will often have their hands or feet amputated to satisfy the body parts trade.

Albinos of all ages live in constant fear of abduction and mutilation. The students at our sponsored schools are provided with an education and the confidence to navigate the world outside their school.

Inverness County Cares has pledged to contribute to the Kawambwa Project in Zambia for four years (2019-2023). Our yearly contributions are divided into two parts.

We have pledged $30,000 CAD per year to promote education, provide medical needs and help with nutrition, in partnership with Chalice Canada, an international aid organization based in Bedford.

Funds collected above the $30,000 CAD will be used for high priority purposes determined by the school administration.

This past Calendar year ICC, with the support of generous donors, has supported three much needed extra projects.

St. Mary school had a six-foot high wall which was extended upward another two feet. St. Odilia did not have a perimeter fence surrounding the school compound, making security a critical issue for Sister Agnes, the school administrator. After the abduction of a student from the sleeping quarters, who was later rescued unharmed, she made the building of the wall fence a top priority. She saw that students were terrified of intruders who could kidnap them or steal their personal belongings. The wall fence at St. Odilia is nearing completion. The joy and security the wall fence brings is immeasurable.

Contributed photos

This student is so delighted with her beautiful warm bedding.

Students at the Kawambwa Project schools come from villages both near and distant from the school sites in Zambia. At the beginning of each school term, the children must be picked up from their home and returned after the school term ends. The school had a small 12-seater van which required many trips to collect all the students.

Inverness County Cares contributed a portion of the cost of a new 28-seater bus, which can make fewer trips while collecting more passengers. The bus is also used for field trips to educate the students and give them life experiences. Its delivery was greeted with joyous celebrations by students and staff.

The Kawambwa Project schools are administered by the sisters of the Child Jesus, a Zambian order of sisters. The sisters live in a convent which was in urgent need of roof repair because of streams of water pouring into the Sisters’ residence every time it rained. ICC and Chalice have provided the sisters with the funds to repair the roof in the very near future.

ICC has received from Sister Agnes, the school administrator, a list of priority and urgent needs which the school staff has identified. It is to these areas any additional funds raised by ICC above $30,000 will be directed. The list includes tile repair, toiletries such as soap and sunscreen, and special paper for producing Braille texts.

ICC depends on the generosity of many kind supporters to purchase these supplies and complete this necessary maintenance work.

Inverness County Cares members dig potatoes in their garden plot in Judique.

In addition, ICC members continue to work diligently to generate income through a variety of fundraising projects. Refundable bottles and cans which are dropped off at our collection sites produce a reliable monthly income. Each November we give back to our own communities by donating that month’s revenues to the local food banks. Thanks to much help from ICC members and our local community, ICC grew a cash crop of 5,000 pounds of potatoes in the fall of 2021.

ICC has hosted several popular community dinners, held a large pizza sale event for several years and entertained many with lively community concerts. This fall we planted a test plot of garlic to explore the possibility of selling this crop in the future. We are sending out many, many thanks to our wonderful supporters.

Inverness County Cares always welcomes new members. Individuals who wish to donate, can use the donate button on our website: https://invernesscountycares.com When using E-transfer, please include your mailing address for CRA tax receipts and a thank you message. The e-transfer address is: invernesscountycares@gmail.com or send a cheque to Inverness County Cares, 5414 Route 19, Judique, NS, Canada, B0E1P0. Taxation receipts will be provided for USA and Canada.