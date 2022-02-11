Jan. 7, 1901: Jeffrey LeBlanc, widower of Liza Babin, married Marie Louise Rogers, daughter of Theophile Roger and Clara Fougere, witnesses were Simon LeBlanc and Marie Luvina Roger

Jan. 16, 1901: Edouard McDonald, son of Elie McDonald and Marie Anne Burke, D’Escousse,

married Marie Belle Forgeron, daughter of Charles Forgeron and Marie LeBlanc, witnesses were Charles Forgeron and Marie LeBlanc

Jan. 21, 1901: Elzear LeBlanc, son of Charles LeBlanc and Celeste Theriault, married Flora Pate, daughter of Firmin Pate and Sophie Benoit, witnesses were Charles Pate and Agnes LeBlanc

Jan. 22, 1901: Joseph Simon Pelerin, son of Edouard Pelerin and Anne Jelo, Port Felix, married Marie Philomene Fougere, daughter of Constant Fougere and Marie Anne Loghill, witnesses were Thomas LeBlanc and Florence Boutin

Jan. 29, 1901: Isaie Babin, son of Benjamin Babin and Sophie Goyeche, married Barbe Mury, daughter of Remy Mury and Seraphine Mironde, witnesses were J. Baptist Goyeche and Sara Babin

April 15, 1901: Pierre Pompin, widower of Anne Pelhum, married Marie E. Girard, daughter of Louis Girard and Sabine Meunier, witnesses were Arthur Meunier and Bertha Doiron

June 24, 1901: Charles Benoit, son of Pascal Benoit and Marie Sacaloup, married Marie B. Samson, daughter of Jean Samson and Sabine Boudrot, witnesses were Ernest Samson and Sara Samson

July 8, 1901: Simon Benoit, widower of Marie Lowry, Arichat, married Josephine Poirier, widow of Jeffrey Boudrot, Martinique, witnesses were John Cheld and Philomene Poirier

Sept. 5, 1901: Laurent Girroir, widower of Helene LaVache, married Martha Vigneau, daughter of Sebastien Vigneau and Sabine Richard, Arichat, witnesses were Laurent LaVache, Mrs. Georges Vigneau, and Alphonse Robitaille

On Nov. 29, 1901 the priest re-validated their marriage.

Nov. 18, 1901: Celestin Meunier, widower of Seraphine Poirier, married Louise Meunier, daughter of the late Desire Meunier and Milie Sacaloup, witnesses were Alexandre Fougere and Elisabeth Meunier

Jan. 7, 1902: Alfred Gerard, widower of Marie Forgeron, married Charlotte Lejeune, widow of Joseph Meunier, witnesses Ephrem Gerard and Alexina Forgeron

Jan. 21, 1902: Robert LeJeune, son of the late Abraham Lejeune and Marie Dugas, married Alvina Poirier, daughter of Hisidore Poirier and Virginie Paon, witnesses were Pacifique Poirier and Flora Lejeune

Jan. 27, 1902: Clement Benoit, son of the late Joseph Benoit and Henriette Forest, Petit de Grat, married Therese Fougere, daughter of Charles Fougere and the late Charlotte Meunier, witnesses were James Benoit and Marie L. Bois

Jan. 28, 1902: Amedee Theriault, son of Abraham Theriault and Barbe LeBlanc, married Marie Alvina Girroir, daughter of Desire Girroir and Marie Genevieve Paon, witnesses were Muller Theriault and Victoire Girroir

Jan. 28, 1902: Jean Baptiste Girroir, son of Desire Girroir and Marie J. Paon, married Mable Girroir, daughter of William Girroir and the late Eliza Poirier, witnesses were Wilfrid Girroir and Eva Girroir

April 22, 1902: Simon James McDonald, son of Felix McDonald and Anne Samson, D’Escousse, married Marie Bertha Doiron, daughter of William Doiron and Henriette Girroir, witnesses were Robert Doiron and Arthemise McDonald

Sept. 16, 1902: Benjamin Theriault, son of the late Abraham Theriault and Justine Girroir, married Philomene Poirier, daughter of Pierre Poirier and Seraphine Duyon, Martinique, witnesses were Armand Mury and Alexina Samson

Dec. 30, 1902: Patrick LeBlanc, son of William LeBlanc and Victoire Forest (LeBlanc), married Laura A. Theriault, daughter of Abraham Theriault and Barbe LeBlanc, witnesses were Mrs. Emile Poirier and Mrs. Alphonse Robitaille

Fr. J. Ed. Robitaille officiated all the marriages listed above.