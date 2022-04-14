Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in Isle Madame.

One of those names that no longer hold a place here is Sutherland.

The oldest Sutherland on record is John Sutherland, who was born in 1774 in Uist, Scotland. He and his wife Sarah MacKinnon had six children: Margaret; Alexander born May 8, 1810; Lauchlin born 1817; Duncan 1819; William born August 1821; and Donald born 1826

There is some discrepancy in the dates when the marriage of John and Sarah purportedly took place in 1820.

Their daughter Margaret married John McNeil of L’Ardoise on January 10, 1837. John was born in 1809. Margaret died in 1871. There were 11 children: Alexander born June 2, 1838 Quebec; James born July 23, 1841; Mary, who married Neil McNeil February 1859; Catherine born 1844; and Sarah born May 6, 1845, who married Stephen McNeil on Jan. 2, 1889. He was born 1844 and died 1889.

Sarah had 6 children: John McNeil born March 8, 1847 who married Margaret Holly born 1849; Joseph McNeil born March 9, 1849; Francis born April 15, 1851 who married Mary McDonald (born Nov. 11, 1852) on Sept. 8, 1875; Rachel born in 1854; Isabell born in 1856; and Roderick born November 1856.

Ronald Sutherland 1864-1939 married in 1902 in Halifax to Mary Marguerite Campbell (born in 1882).

His brother Alexander Sutherland had a daughter Ruth in 1828, and his other brother George Sutherland lived in River Tillard.

The children of another brother Gerald Thomas Sutherland 1824-1888 were: Wayne G.; Darryl B.; Barry H.; Gleon G.; and Linda J.

Alexander Sutherland was born on May 8, 1810 on P.E.I. and he died on December 9, 1904. He married Sarah Ann McNeil who was born on Dec. 10, 1821 and died Nov. 27, 1907. There were 10 children: Catherine born March 4, 1846 at Arichat (who married W. Fitzjames on September 7, 1871); Joseph A. born May 20, 1852; Francis was born at L’Ardoise and wed Catherine Ross on November 27, 1877; Flora was born in 1854 (possibly wed John Fries?); Roderick was born on Dec. 23, 1856; Michael, who was born on Sept. 10, 1859; Sarah, who married Richard S. Dixon (born in Ireland in 1866); Catherine born in 1864 at St. Peter’s who married Robert Smith (born 1869 in England) on Jan. 17, 1893 at Halifax; and Neil born October 14, 1869.