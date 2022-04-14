The recent announcement by Fisheries and Oceans Canada to temporarily suspend the commercial herring and mackerel fisheries is a blow for local fishermen who use those fish as bait, particularly in the lobster fishery.

On March 30, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced there will be no commercial or bait fishing for southern Gulf of St. Lawrence spring herring, as well as a closure of the Atlantic mackerel and commercial bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada.

The DFO noted that food, social and ceremonial fisheries for First Nation communities will remain open for both southern Gulf spring herring and Atlantic mackerel, as well as the recreational fishery for mackerel, applying the daily limit that was put into regulations last year.

Murray said in a press release that Southern Gulf spring herring and Atlantic mackerel stocks need to be allowed to regenerate for the continued sustainability and success of the entire fishery.

Fisheries and Oceans said herring has been in a critical state for 20 years, and recent stock assessments show that several factors have likely contributed to its decline, including changes in environmental conditions, predation by other species, low recruitment (or the survival and development of larvae), and fishing. A rebuilding plan is currently in development for spring herring, they said.

Atlantic mackerel has been in or near the critical zone for more than 10 years, Fisheries and Oceans pointed out. According to the 2021 stock assessment, fisheries are capturing younger fish which need more time to grow and spawn in order to support a healthy population. A “Rebuilding Plan for Atlantic Mackerel” is posted online and will be updated to reflect the 2021 stock assessment and new management measures in 2022 to support stock rebuilding, they stated.

Robert Rangeley, Oceana Canada Science Director, told The Reporter it was an unfortunate decision for those who rely on the stocks for income but that income has been dwindling and the near term prospects are only getting worse. He said stocks can rebound in a number of years if the pressure is taken off them.

Classified as a forage fish, herring and mackerel travel in small schools and other species depend upon them as food sources, Rangeley said, noting the decision is also important for the general health of oceans and marine ecosystems.

Rangeley said the biomass of herring and mackerel have been declining for “many, many years,” and their models in the water indicate that the number of fish is low, and the size distribution is “very poor” which means there’s a low “pulse of recruitment” to the fishery.

Since it is hard to control all sources of mortality, Rangeley said they can control access to the fisheries. He said overexploitation, the inability to adapt to climate change, and in the case of mackerel, a large recreation fishery, combined with its use as bait, are factors in the decreasing stocks. He estimated it will take between three and four years to see results. He did note that generally, these sorts of fish tend to rebound fairly quickly.

During the past several years, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it put in place management measures to help rebuild these two stocks, including catch limits, increasing the minimum allowable size, possession limits, dockside monitoring of catches, and fishing closures, but they have proved ineffective.

Recognizing that many harvesters depend on the mackerel and herring fisheries, Murray said she will continue working with them and fishing groups from across Atlantic Canada and Quebec to ensure the “best outcomes” for the stocks and those who depend on them.

The minister said more than 90 per cent of fish stocks on the East Coast are in “good shape” and she is committed to working with industry to grow the overall seafood industry.

Fisheries and Oceans said herring and mackerel play a vital role in the ecosystem and the fishing industry; they are an important food source for species species like tuna, salmon and cod, and are a traditional source of bait in some commercial fisheries. But they said urgent action must be taken now to ensure their long-term sustainability for generations to come.

As some pelagic forage stocks have been in decline for several years, Fisheries and Oceans said many harvesters have already begun sourcing bait from elsewhere or using alternative bait. They said they’ve invested in projects that support more sustainable, alternative bait.

The DFO said it is confident the harvesters can purchase bait from other more sustainable sources. Through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, DFO said it has provided support to three projects focused on the development of alternative and sustainable bait, including one currently underway at StFX University.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada added it is committed to supporting the future opening of these commercial and bait fisheries. The closures will be revisited following the next stock assessments, they stated.

The Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU) – which represents over 1,300 fishermen in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI – said it learned of DFO’s announcement “at the same time” as the general public.

Noting they were “shocked by this radical decision,” the MFU said it is appalled at the impact of this decision on fishers, coastal communities, and workers who depend on these fisheries, according to a March 30 press release.

For more than 15 years, the MFU said it has been calling for additional measures, like addressing grey seal predation, and using fishermen to aid research on the water.

The MFU noted that fishery shutdowns don’t always offer solutions, noting that the announcement illustrates a lack of respect for the expertise of inshore fishermen and a lack of interest in the economy of rural Atlantic communities, in favor of large foreign environmental organizations.

In a press release issued on April 5, the MFU calculated that up to 10,000 fishers in Atlantic Canada and Québec may be hurt by the decision.

A coalition of Atlantic and Québec fishing organizations questioned the rapidity of the government decision and the lack of transparency in the science, noting there was no consultation with commercial fishers

The MFU said the 2021 stock assessment showed that the 4,000 tonne quota would enable the resource to recover; a decision that was made in collaboration with industry. They said the situation was going to be revised after the next stock assessment in 2023. Because this decision will take bait out of the system, the MFU said it will lead to pressure on other fisheries and greatly inflated bait prices.

In the case of mackerel, the MFU said that stock is shared with the United States where there is no such closure and the Americans continue to fish. As a result, this decision puts the Canadian share of the fishery at risk.

The coalition is requesting that the federal fisheries minister immediately meet with commercial fishing organizations, to share the science and consider a delay in the closures.

The Coalition of Atlantic and Québec Fishing Organizations – which includes the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board, the Maritime Fishermen’s Union, the PEI Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA), and Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie – is also circulating a petition asking for the public to show their opposition.

As the coalition argued, making this decision as the lobster fishery prepares to open in May and June, offers no chance for orderly management.

While it appears Fisheries and Oceans Canada has some justification in temporarily halting the fisheries, and there is science to back this up, the fact that fishermen were not consulted is a question that requires an answer.

For DFO to say there are alternative sources of bait – which can be found at an affordable rate, at this late hour – is questionable.

Had Fisheries and Oceans made fishermen aware, months ago, consulted with them continuously, then identified and promoted new bait sources, well in advance of the 2022 lobster season, this would have remove the sting from this announcement.

As a result, fishermen are left scrambling and alienated; avoidable consequences of an already difficult decision.