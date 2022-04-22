Lost surnames

Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that no longer holds a place here is Sutherland.

John Lauchlin Sutherland was born in 1817 at Prince Edward Island, and he died at Arichat in 1879. On Jan. 10, 1850, he married Catherine Anne Gillis at L’Ardoise, and she was born on Sept. 6, 1818 and died at Arichat in 1863.

Their children were: John born in 1850; Daniel born 1852 at St. Peter’s, he died Oct. 5, 1871 on the fishing banks; John W. born Feb. 25, 1856; and Sara Ann, who was born in Aug. 1853 and died in 1887.

Sarah married John Lingley on Nov. 27, 1876. He was born in 1854 at Pictou. The children were:

Catherine J. Lingley born July 16, 1877; Lauchlin Lingley born in 1879 at Prince Edward Island; and Elizabeth Lingley was born in 1880 at Prince Edward Island.

John Sutherland was born in 1850 and died in 1936. He married Rose M. Forest on Oct. 21, 1877 at Arichat. Rose died on the 23rd of January at Arichat at the age of 87.

Their children were: Phillip L. born Sept. 16, 1878 at Arichat; William J. born July 1, 1880 at Arichat; Daniel J. born on Dec. 7, 1883, died on June 13, 1963, and he married Eliza Fuller; Marie B. May 2, 1885 to January 5, 1907; Catherine E. born March 31, 1887 and died on March 7, 1959 at Arichat; Frances C. was born on October 4, 1889 and she passed away on Jan. 24, 1913 at Arichat; and Robert J. born Sept. 19, 1892 and died in 1950 in St. John, New Brunswick.

Robert married Margaret Reilly and their children were Donald Thomas, who was born at Arichat Nov. 18, 1918 and died age 60 Dec. 1, 1978 and Peggy.

Duncan Sutherland was born in P.E.I. in 1819 and he died in December of 1893 at Soldiers’ Cove. In 1855 at Red Islands, he married Mary MacLellan 1840-1877.

There were 10 children: John who died in August 1948; Ada Mary Ida, October 1899 to Feb. 2, 1962 at St. Peter’s; Joseph A. March 16, 1901 to July 12, 1979 in St. Peter’s; Tina C. born 1902, who married Albert Sampson; and Beatrice, who was born on Jan. 2, 1908, died on June 25, 1937, and was buried at St. Peter’s ; Ambrose, who was born Dec. 10, 1906 at St. Peter’s and died in 1990, married Rose Sampson; Katherine, who was born 1909 in St. Peter’s and died in 1984, her husband was Thomas Lind; and Joseph born December 10, 1884,

The first son of Duncan and Mary Sutherland was Peter who was born on July 30, 1858 and died in 1931. His wife was Anne MacKenzie 1862-1950 and they had: Duncan born December 13, 1887 and died in 1941 at Detroit; Leo H. born in 1903, died at Detroit in 1959; Peter R. was born on Aug. 28, 1892 and he passed on November 27, 1956 at Soldier’s Cove; John J. born Nov. 10, 1876 and he lived in Flint, Michigan; Lauchlin J. born Oct. 13, 1900 and died in 1968 in Michigan; and Mary A. was born on Jan. 23, 1895, was a nun.

Another daughter of Duncan and Mary Sutherland was Mary Ann Aug. 24, 1856-1875. She married Joseph Gillis of Red Islands 1842-1925 and their child was Mary J., who was born on Dec. 13, 1875 and married Daniel H. McDonald 1863-1951.