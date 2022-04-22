After hearing from the company proposing the Rhodena Wind Farm in Inverness County, opponents have now made their voices heard.

During the March 3 regular month meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, Keith Towse, with Community Wind, provided an update about their 100 Megawatt Rhodena Wind project along the eastern side of Route 19 on approximately 8,000 hectares of Crown and private land.

Although the number could change, Towse told council they are looking at installing up to 18 turbines in that location. He said turbines are more than 1,200 metres apart and less than 1,500 from the nearest home.

Towse said they have started doing environmental studies on the site, with hopes to submit detailed plans to the environment minister for approval by the end of the year. He said the company started discussions with Environment and Climate Change about the environmental assessment process, and they confirmed set-backs and protected areas with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

The provincial government recently announced a rate based procurement program, and Towse said they will be submitting the Rhodena Wind project into the Request for Proposals in early May. He said they expect a decision on the RFP submission by September, or later. If successful, he said they will start detailed engineering work, with plans to start the construction in 2024, or the fall of 2023, and finish construction by 2025.

Towse calculated that with taxes currently levied on wind turbines across Nova Scotia at a rate of $7,000 per Megawatt; that means an estimated $700,000 annually in municipal coffers.

The company will establish Community Benefit Funds from the revenue generated by the project that will go to projects chosen by the community, and Towse said they will set up a community liaison committee. They will also sign leases with local landowners who will enjoy those revenues, he noted.

The area in question is zoned for wind development, Towse said.

Towse said they expect there will be 100-200 jobs during construction, they are planning to do 70 per cent of their work through local businesses, and there will be seven to 10 full-time permanent jobs once it’s up and running.

Community Wind started community consultations with an open house in Port Hastings last September, Towse said, noting they held discussions with local First Nations, as well as the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs. He said that feedback was incorporated into the company’s development process, and he said the consultations will continue.

Towse said he’s aware of local opposition to the project and the company reached out to the group, to no avail.

Then during the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on April 7, businessman Joe Shannon made a presentation, followed later in the meeting by David Hart, with the Route 19 Community Association, who both oppose the project.

In his experience, Shannon told council that a project needs to be relocated when there is local opposition. He said the project will not “stand or fall” on the site that’s been selected, noting there are other parts of Inverness County that can host such a project.

In addition to interfering in the lifestyle of residents, Shannon said he’s concerned with the wealth that will be lost when properties deteriorate. He said mortgage companies are reviewing whether they want to continue backing homes within a certain distance of wind turbines because of lower resale values.

With 360 wind farm applications denied in the United States, Shannon responded that Canadian regulators are also giving these projects more scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Hart described himself as a 20-year resident of Inverness County and said the association submitted documents to council detailing their opposition to the project. He said 190 people are part of the web site group and there are more than 165 objectors to the project.

Calling it one of the largest wind projects of its type in Atlantic Canada, Hart said this is “a massive industrial project” that could change the landscape for decades to come, noting that the turbines will be over 200 metres high, sitting on the ridgeline from Judique to Creignish, which is another 200 metres above sea level.

Because the project is to be located over 31 square miles, Hart questioned if the company is looking at adding more turbines in the future.

Hart said the project does not protect the peaceful use and enjoyment of properties, pointing to the 40 decibel noise level for wind farms, in addition to vibration, shadow flicker and other visual impacts which can impact property values. With 18 wind mills on a hill, Hart said this will create “a larger wave function,” which increase the noise level and the distance travelled by the higher volume.

Since the tourism industry is so important to Inverness County, Hart said it should be not be undermined by this project.

With the rate-based association based on power output, which is about $5,500 for every Megawatt of power that’s produced annually, Hart said that comes out to $55,000 in annual property tax revenue for the municipality, not the $700,000 the company is promising.

Hart said the open house hosted by Community Wind in September was a presentation and information session,” where the company was “pushing their own narrative.”

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis agreed with Hart’s assessment of the open house, claiming “there was really no engagement.”

After Hart suggested updating municipal wind bylaws to address a project of this magnitude and the changes that have taken place since it was passed in 2012, CAO Keith MacDonald said staff will work with the Eastern District Planning Commission to review the bylaw.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he initially supported what the company was proposing, but said he now wants more information from both sides. He did agree there should be a bylaw review given the scope of the project.

While in the early days of this project there was some community opposition, as well as support, it’s now clear there is an organized and concerted effort against this project that cannot be discounted.

Not only does the group have a healthy number of community members, the points they are making are compelling enough to convince council and more residents.

The company has said they are willing to meet with residents and answer questions, but it will be hard to satisfy those with concerns about the current and future scope of the project, tax revenues to the municipality, the effect on property values, the amount of noise generated, potential visual impacts, and consequences to the tourism industry and environment, especially those who already distrust what they’re hearing from Community Wind.

While this level of skepticism might hurt the proposal for that part of the Inverness County under the current procurement process, perhaps if another RFP is issued in the future, the project can have another life in another part of the municipality where it is more palatable to more people.