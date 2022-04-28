Louisdale resident raises awareness of organ donation

LOUISDALE: A Louisdale resident is continuing his search for a new kidney.

Michael Pyke, a husband and father of two girls, has polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder in which numerous fluid-filled cysts develop in the kidney causing high blood pressure, back pain, headaches, blood in urine, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections.

“It’s something I inherited from my mother and her mother,” he said. “I’m in end-stage kidney failure right now, I’m at Stage 5. I’m on kidney dialysis; I’m doing home dialysis four times a day.”

After being employed at Martin Marietta Materials Ltd. for 20 years, the 49-year-old said he had to stop working once he was diagnosed in 2010. He is currently on a disability pension.

“I started dialysis in May of 2018 so it’s going to be four years,” Pyke recalled. “I have a supply truck coming every month that brings my supplies to me. I have to store all that stuff in my house.”

Because his blood type is 0 negative, Pyke said finding a donor is a challenge.

“I wouldn’t think of taking a kidney from my two daughters because the chances of them carrying the gene are well over 50 per cent,” he noted. “My wife isn’t a match. I have no other siblings. I have a step brother in Ontario but there’s not really any connection there.”

Pyke said he is on the national kidney transplant list.

“I have to be ready at a moment’s notice; the car is full, bags packed, ready to go,” he noted. “I could get that at any time. That would be a miracle phone call really.”

Pyke said he’s part of the Canadian Kidney Connection and a member of dialysis support groups.

“My wife and my kids are a great help to me,” he said.

Pyke added that he wants the public to know about the importance of organ donation.

“I just want to bring awareness. Talk to your family about your wishes and sign your organ donor card,” he added.