ANTIGONISH: Nova Scotia’s Sudden Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating a collision involving an RCMP cruiser that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Cpl. Chris Marshall confirmed to The Reporter via email that Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a man walking on Highway 104, “possibly entering traffic,” at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

“This report was made by a member of the public,” Marshall wrote. “Our officers were responding to this and conducting patrols in search of the pedestrian, when one of our officers struck the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Antigonish man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the RCMP said, while Marshall noted that the collision took place along Highway 104 in Addington Forks. The RCMP said a collision reconstructionist and Forensic Identification Services attended the scene.

In accordance with the Police Act, Antigonish County District RCMP referred the investigation into the fatal collision to SIRT.

Then at approximately 9:30 a.m. today, the RCMP said a man attended the Pictou Detachment and reported that he had been in a collision on Highway 104 in Addington Forks on the night of April 27. They said the man struck an unknown object on the highway, however, after learning of the fatality, he reported the collision to the RCMP for further investigation.

“The man who attended the Pictou detachment was a member of the public and not an RCMP member,” Marshall said. “The RCMP, in connection with SIRT investigators, are working to determine whether the RCMP member and member of the public were both involved in a collision with the pedestrian or not.”

SIRT is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or had been in the Addington Forks area around the time of the collision to call 1-855-450-2010.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing. SIRT said investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione.

SIRT said it can independently launch an investigation or begin one after a referral from a chief of police, the head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, or the Minister of Justice. It can also investigate after a complaint from the public.