Luck of the Irish Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club By Mary Hankey - March 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kyle Cyr and Neil MacNeil are ready with their brooms after Lisa Taylor delivered her rock during the weekend bonspiel at the curling club in Port Hawkesbury on March 12. Photos by Mary HankeyTeam MacCuspic was the victor of the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel held at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team members were (from the left): Donald MacCuspic, Virginia Poirier, Sharon MacCuspic, and Andrea Zovatto. In addition to curling in the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel in Port Hawkesbury on the weekend, Meranda Fitzgerald was kept busy with her duties as bonspiel chairperson. In their final game of the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel, Andrea Zovatto and Sharon MacCuspic were keeping a close eye on Skip Donald MacCuspic's rock as it went down the ice. The team was the winner in the weekend bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Kate Steele calls the line on Skip Jeremey Brow's rock as it comes down the ice. Annie Maltby was the winner of the Pot of Gold Draw. Simon DeCoste tried out his curling skills at the Pot of Gold Draw.