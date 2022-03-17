Islanders look to end playoff series this weekend

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders are off to a good start in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League playoffs, winning a pair of one-goal games on the road.

“It was a great weekend. Everything went according to plan,” Islanders head coach Kyle Gillies told The Reporter. “We were short-staffed by a body but we were able to roll three lines and all three of them contributed. It was all around effort by the entire squad.”

On March 12 at Kings Mutual Century Centre, the Islanders survived short-handed and power-play goals, and scored three times in the second period for a 3-2 win over the Kholtech Valley Wildcats.

Jack MacDonald, Cadyn Power, and Logan McGrath scored for the visitors, while Rory Wood, Leyton Stewart, and Leo MacLean assisted.

“They haven’t scored an even strength goal on us all weekend. That was an interesting statistic,” Gillies said. “Our five-on-five game was really sound. This week in practice, that’s one of the things we’ll key on. The devil is always in the details with the special teams.”

The next day, unassisted snipes from Power and Riley Sampson in the third period lifted the Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Wildcats.

Gillies was encouraged to see the offence spread around, as the teams’ top performers were held-off the score sheets from the weekend.

Of note to the head coach was the play on the weekend of veteran forward Cadyn Power, who provided leadership and big goals in both games, getting the tying goal on Saturday, then the winning goal the next day.

“I really owe Cadyn Power some credit here. Cadyn, through the year, he had the most points of anybody against the Valley. I knew he had their number,” he noted. “Rolling 10 forwards, Cadyn was the guy I had filling in the lines, whether it was down the middle at centre, on the wall at right wing, and he saw his time with every single line. From a strategy standpoint, they weren’t able to match-up with anybody.”

While Cape Breton West fired 31 shots on goals, Jack Milner turned aside 26 shots to get the win.

“Everyone was clicking and contributing and playing the game right. When you play the game right, you get rewarded,” said Gillies. “At the end of it all, we had Jack Milner backing us up. He made some big saves when he needed to give us a chance to win both games.”

The Islanders will host the Wildcats on March 18 at the Al MacInnis Sports at 7 p.m. then the next afternoon at 2:30 p.m.. If necessary, the two teams will return to the Annapolis Valley on Sunday.

“We’re going to try our best to finish them off on Friday night,” Gillis added. “Should be a fun game in Port Hood on a Friday night.”