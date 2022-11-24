Home Community MADD flag raised during Project Red Ribbon Community MADD flag raised during Project Red Ribbon By Drake Lowthers - November 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On Nov. 16, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Inverness South, along with members from the Town of Port Hawkesbury, celebrated Project Red Ribbon. The campaign runs from Nov. 1 throughout the holiday season. Photos by Drake LowthersMayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton (left), along with a representative from the RCMP and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Inverness South, raise a MADD flag honouring Project Red Ribbon at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Nov. 16.