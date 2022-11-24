On Nov. 16, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Inverness South, along with members from the Town of Port Hawkesbury, celebrated Project Red Ribbon. The campaign runs from Nov. 1 throughout the holiday season.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton (left), along with a representative from the RCMP and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Inverness South, raise a MADD flag honouring Project Red Ribbon at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Nov. 16.