L’ARDOISE: Next year marks an important milestone in the life of Holy Guardian Angels Parish in L’Ardoise.

According to a press release issued earlier this month from organizers of the anniversary, 2023 will mark the 200th anniversary of the ninth parish established within the Diocese of Antigonish.

The theme for the 200th anniversary celebration is “Ancestry Faith Family, and planning committee chair Steve Sampson said are working on a year of significant events.

In early discussions, members of the group felt strongly that the theme reflect the enormous dedication of ancestors who were the first teachers, charting a path that laid the foundation for this rich heritage.

According to the committee, it was their dedication, vision, and determination that made their faith so inspiring that the parish family must now set an example for those who will follow.

Among the events planned for 2023, Holy Guardian Angels Parish will start off the New Year with a Eucharistic celebration on Sunday, Jan. 3rd at 3 p.m. This date is most significant as it signifies the beginning of the parish in 1823, organizers noted.

Father Henry McKeagney, the first pastor to serve the parish, performed the baptism of Cyrille Martell, son of Francois Martell and Suzanne Poirier, the organizers said, noting they are hoping to have a number of concerts featuring local talent, along with invited guests.

Along with the unveiling of the theme banner, the organizers said there will be a large number of family banners on display in the church, each representing their membership in the parish community.

At some point during the year, the committee said they hope to have souvenir memorabilia available along with a calendar that will have many photos of historical significance in the community.

One exciting project that Sampson is welcoming is a souvenir booklet which will capture the history of Holy Guardian Angels Church, a list of priests who served, along with important data on the contributions made by individuals and groups to the enrichment of the parish and community.

For example, Les Filles de Jesus, who arrived in the parish back in 1943, provided spiritual and education support for nearly 41 years, the committee noted. There was a very strong connection between the school and the church, and Sampson reports that the sisters were instrumental in their guidance and love for families in the community.

Then on Sept. 3, 2023 Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick will be in L’Ardoise to celebrate the Eucharist along with former clergy, invited guests, and parishioners from the community.

According to the organizers, prior to 1823, L’Ardoise was a mission of Arichat and only after writing to Bishop Plesis of Quebec, was L’Ardoise selected as the chosen location for a pastor to serve the people of St. Peter’s Bay; that included the missions of L’Ardoise, River Bourgeois, D’Escousse and Grandique Ferry.

Early years were quite challenging for these missionary priests and many endured severe hardships, the committee noted.

It is reported that L’Ardoise once had a chapel which served the congregation and after it burned in 1870, the wardens of the parish, together with their pastor Father Joseph Etienne Ethier, decided on the construction of a new church, estimated to cost $17,000 to build, the committee said. The committee said this beautiful edifice underwent a major transformation in 1969 only to be destroyed by fire in 1972, and at that time, a newly constructed community centre provided accommodation for liturgical celebrations. They added that parishioners were welcomed into their new house of worship in December, 1976.