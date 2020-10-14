As if the sacrifices made in the name freedom by those before us are not enough, there are many other valid, if not equal, reasons to make a mark this election.
On October 17, voters will go to the polls to elect municipal and town councillors, as well as mayors and wardens.
Around the Strait area, 64 candidates in seven municipalities have spent the past few weeks and months visiting voters, making phone calls, attending public events, talking about the issues they’re hearing about, and bringing their own ideas to the table.
Aside from a couple of municipalities, the level of involvement has been impressive with multiple candidates in each district, and most districts in each municipality up for grabs.
And that’s encouraging but not surprising given this region has historically been politically active, especially for municipal elections.
In addition to close races and multiple candidates, the Strait area has always boasted voter turn-out levels in the 80 per cent range, which is usually among the highest in the province.
While not surprising, the level of involvement in this election is encouraging given the world remains in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which has made traditional campaigning a challenge.
Looking past the challenges, what should prove compelling for voters is that no other level of government hits closer to home than municipal government. These elected officials and municipal staffs take care of water and sewer services, collect property taxes, conduct waste collection, financially assist community halls and groups, augment health care services, and maintain recreation programs and infrastructure, among other important matters.
And most candidates are known to voters. Unlike federal, and even provincial candidates – who are sometimes more removed from those they represent – municipal candidates live, volunteer, work, and pay taxes in the community.
They are the people we see at the grocery store, the hockey game, or the community festival. They are the folks that know what’s going on in the community and who their neighbours are; they have friends, family, businesses or jobs, and are invested in the future of their community and municipal unit.
And if anyone out there considers themselves invested in the future of their community and municipality, then please vote!
Municipality of the County of Antigonish
District 2 (North Grant-Antigonish Harbour-Lakevale)
Kristel Fleuren-Hunter
Donnie MacDonald
District 4 (Brierly Brook-Lower West River-Sylvan Valley)
Shawn Brophy
Vaughan Chisholm
District 9 (Linwood-Havre Boucher-Auld’s Cove)
Carol MacEachern
Harris McNamara
Neil Corbett
Town of Antigonish
Candidates seeking 6 town council seats
Sean Cameron
William Cormier
Travis DeCoste
Mary Farrell
Donnie MacInnis
Jack MacPherson
Barbara McCarron Quirk
Andrew Murray
Diane Roberts
Municipality of the District of Guysborough
District 2 (Lincolnville, Sunnyville, Upper Big Tracadie)
Mary Germaine Desmond
Sheila Pelly
District 3 (North Riverside, Boylston, Manchester, St. Francis Harbour, Melford and Pirate’s Cove
Neil DeCoff
Elton MacPherson
District 5 (Little Dover, Hazel Hill, Tickle, Fox Island)
Lynette Newell
Janet Peitzsche
District 6 (Lundy, Larry’s River, New Harbour, Tor Bay, Charlos Cove)
Susan Cashin
Vernon Pitts
District 8 (Canso, Tickle)
Fin Armsworthy
Silva Rehel
Municipality of the County of Inverness
District 3 (Inverness area)
Larry Lariviere
Bonny MacIsaac
Jim Mustard
Gerald M. Poirier
District 4 (Whycocomagh area)
Christine Dowling
Jason Bernard
John MacLennan
District 5 (Port Hood-Mabou area)
Lynn Chisholm
Betty Ann MacQuarrie
Thom Oomen
District 6 (Judique-Port Hastings)
John Dowling
Catherine L. Gillis
Gerard Gillis
Mary Jess MacDonald
Town of Mulgrave
Mayoral candidates
Ron Chisholm
Lorne MacDonald
Town of Port Hawkesbury
Mayoral candidates
Brenda Chisholm-Beaton
Archie MacLachlan
Candidates for 4 town council seats
Jason Aucoin
Paula Hart
John Ouellete
Hughie MacDougall
Mark MacIver
Blaine MacQuarrie
Michele Tabensky
Municipality of the County of Richmond
District 1 (Petit de Grat-Arichat)
Brandon Boudreau
James Goyetche
Rod Samson
Shawn Samson
District 2 (West Arichat-D’Escousse)
Gerry Bourque
Carolyn Clackdoyle
Michael Diggdon
District 3 (Louisdale, Evanston, Cleveland, Dundee)
Brian Marchand
Melanie Sampson
District 4 (River Bourgeois-St. Peter’s)
Gilbert Boucher
Amanda Mombourquette
District 5 (L’Ardoise-eastern Richmond County)
Jason MacLean
Brent Sampson