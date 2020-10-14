Please vote in upcoming municipal elections

With municipal elections just a few days away, I want to encourage Nova Scotians to vote on October 17. This is an opportunity to make our voices heard on important local issues and shape the future direction of our communities.

We understand that COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind. I would like to assure Nova Scotians that all municipalities are expected to conduct their elections following public health protocols and guidelines. I encourage everyone to read these guidelines at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/docs/COVID-19-Guidelines-for-Administering-an-Election.pdf.

I am also pleased to see that many municipalities are adopting more ways to vote. Thirty-nine of 46 municipalities holding elections this fall are using some form of e-voting. There are also phone-in and advanced poll options in most municipalities. Your local government can help you find the options available in your area.

It is my sincere hope that these options help more people vote. Over the next four years, municipalities will face many crucial decisions that will touch all Nova Scotians. From safely restarting our economy, to fighting climate change, to replacing aging infrastructure, it is more important than ever to make your vote count.

Chuck Porter

Minister of Municipal Affairs

and Housing