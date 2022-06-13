HALIFAX: The public hearings examining April 2020’s mass shooting and arson rampage are shining more light on the RCMP’s much-criticized effort to warn Nova Scotians.

By the time RCMP issued a public alert that an active shooter was on the loose, more than eight hours into his shooting and arson rampage that began on April 18, 2020, at around 10.30 P.M. in the small community of Portapique, 13 people were dead.

More deaths followed the next day, in part, critics say, because of how the alert went out: over Twitter instead of a broad emergency alert, and without warning the gunman was driving a replica police cruiser.

“The alert should have been issued earlier and on multiple platforms,” Greg Marquis, a professor with Mount Alison University in New Brunswick, who’s writing a book on the 150-year history of the RCMP that will touch on the tragedy and other recent controversies, said in an email to Advocate Media.

Michael Hallowes, an emergency alert expert, testified at the public hearings investigating the mass shooting that relying on Twitter and Facebook to warn the public was inadequate.

“The issue with social media is you have to be following,” he told the Mass Casualty Commission in a Zoom appearance. “It can therefore leave a lot of people out of the communication.”

That was particularly the case in rural Nova Scotia, where internet connections can be spotty.

The RCMP have defended their efforts, saying they didn’t want to create “a frantic panic” that could have put the lives of officers in greater danger.

The RCMP’s first tweet went out on the night the rampage started at 11:32 p.m., but only described what was an active shooter situation as a “firearms complaint.”

The next morning, at around 8 a.m., RCMP tweeted a shooter was on the loose, but offered little detail, despite their knowledge he was disguised as a Mountie and driving replica police cruiser.

Two people he shot and killed that morning, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were in their cars along the roadside and had texted friends and family about the shooting the night before in Portapique. Their lawyers and families have argued the deaths of the two co-workers at the Victorian Order of Nurses could have been prevented had they known the perpetrator was driving a replica cruiser and had escaped Portapique.

Nick Beaton has said if he was aware the shooter was still active, he never would have let his wife, who was pregnant, leave the house to go to work that day.

In an interview with commissioners before her appearance as a witness last week, the civilian director in charge of RCMP communications, Lia Scanlan, said she wouldn’t have changed a thing about the communications strategy to warn the public about the gunman who went on to kill 22 people. She told investigators she’s glad they didn’t send a broad alert to mobile phones warning the public.

Scanlan acknowledged on the stand last week, however, that the Twitter alerts could have been timelier and better protected the public.

Earlier in the week, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a public information officer who called into help out at 8 a.m., testified that she emailed a draft tweet with the name of the perpetrator and a picture of his mock cruiser.

After taking several steps to make clear what was different about the gunman’s replica cruisier, and running the information by senior officers, Clarke emailed Scanlan just before 10 a.m., asking for a greenlight to send the alert out.

Clarke followed up with two more emails, but Scanlan said she didn’t see them in time. Clarke paced the floor for almost a half an hour, waiting for a go-ahead.

“It was the longest 27 minutes of my life,” said the since-retired officer. “I don’t know if I could have saved someone. There was a lot going on in the background … I don’t know that I could have worked any faster.”

The tweet with the photograph finally went out 10.17 a.m., nearly three hours after the RCMP received a photograph of the replica cruiser.

The gunman was shot and killed at a Big Stop gas station in Enfield a little more than an hour later at 11:26 a.m. after RCMP officers who’d stopped to get gas stumbled upon him by chance.

Since the tragedy, police warnings over the national public alert system are routinely sent out as texts to mobile phones and over TV and radio.

But at the time of the shootings, RCMP officers said they weren’t aware of the capability, which is often used for Amber Alerts.

The Emergency Management Office didn’t hear from the RCMP about sending out such an alert until minutes before the gunman was killed. An EMO staff member had tried to contact the RCMP earlier about sending an alert but didn’t get through.

Paul Mason, the head of Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office, was puzzled why the RCMP waited so long.

“I find it surprising you could have an event go on from 10.30 on Saturday night until Sunday and nobody thought about the alert until we called them,” Mason told commissioners at the inquiry.

RCMP officers were drafting an alert when the gunman was shot dead.

RCMP have since received training on the Alert Ready system and can issue their own alerts. Only days after the April 2020 mass shooting, they sent out a warning about a potential active shooter on the outskirts of Halifax in Tantallon.