Mayor, new town councillor ready to get to work

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council will look pretty much the same following the municipal election on the weekend.

After being acclaimed four years ago, incumbent mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton was re-elected to the position, netting 1,121 votes to 769 for challenger Archie MacLachlan.

“I am humbled by the amazing residents from our town who placed their trust in me,” the mayor-elect told The Reporter. “I am also humbled by the show of support from phenomenal folks formerly from town, and from surrounding communities who promoted me and who believed in me. I have colleagues from across the province and from Ottawa who have reached out to offer encouragements and support. I am so grateful for each and every one of you!”

Along with her campaign team and supporters, Chisholm-Beaton offered thanks to her family.

“Thank you for helping me shoulder and weather this election through the choppy waters with the grace and kindness my family is known for,” she said. “I know mom, Joan and Marty were cheering me on from heaven.”

Deputy mayor Blaine MacQuarrie, with 1,092 votes, first time candidate Jason Aucoin with 995, and incumbents Hughie MacDougall with 987, and Mark MacIver with 937 were all elected to town council for a four-year term.

Those who were unsuccessful in getting a seat at the table were Paula Hart, 803 votes, John Ouellette, 759 votes and Michele Tabensky, who garnered 673 votes.

Aucoin thanked his fellow candidates, and his team – including his family, friends and supporters.

“I want to thank the residents of Port Hawkesbury for allowing me to campaign during COVID. People were welcoming when I knocked on doors, they opened up to me about what direction they want to see the town go in,” Aucoin told The Reporter. “To my council partners, Brenda, Blaine, Hughie and Mark, I look forward to working as a team for at least the next for years.”

While thanking those who were re-elected, those elected for the first time, and those unsuccessful in their council bid, the mayor added that it’s time to move forward.

“Yesterday is behind us and we must embrace the next four years of progress and growth as a united community,” she added. “A strong prosperous and inclusive Port Hawkesbury where we – as citizens from young to old – can thrive in the place we love the most.

“It is imperative that we set a course for our town that will realize more housing [all across the board], population growth [and all that entails], economic development [starting with our waterfront], community development [food security and more], and fiscal responsibility [remain open, transparent, accountable and fiscally astute].”