New look for Inverness council

PORT HOOD: The warden and two incumbent councillors lost, and there will be three women on council in Inverness County.

In district 5 (Port Hood-Mabou), warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie lost to first time candidate Lynn Chisholm, who came away with 540 votes to 394 for the incumbent. Thom Oommen finished third with 288 votes.

The councillor-elect thanked her opponents and the residents of Inverness County, as well as the people of her district for their “overwhelming” support.

“My journey through last several weeks and right into last night’s election results has been such a positive experience. I learned so much and I’m going to continue to learn,” Chisholm said in a Facebook post. “I want you to know I will do my very best to represent you and continue to make this county a beautiful place to live.”

Bonny MacIsaac

Veteran councillor Jim Mustard finished third with 206 votes in district 3 (the Inverness area) behind new councillor Bonny MacIsaac with 557 votes and Gerry Poirier with 217 votes. Larry Lariviere finished in fourth place with 112 votes.

In 2016 Mustard took the district with a 28-vote majority.

“It is natural for people to want change when a councillor has been in for a number of years, such as Jim Mustard,” MacIsaac told The Reporter. “With that said, I believe I bring a lot to the table as the new representative for district 3 which resonated with the residents I spoke to.”

The items on MacIsaac’s priority list are water and sewer, as well as affordable housing.

“But also on the top of that list is having smaller issues, such as potholes or other municipal concerns in communities, fixed in a timely manner. I really feel it contributes to a more positive feel and look in a community.”

MacIsaac also noted the historic implications of her election.

“Voters also mentioned they wanted a more balanced council, and now they have three females and three males representing Inverness County. I am honoured that the voters chose me as the first female to represent district 3,” MacIsaac noted. “I look forward to contributing in a positive manner and bringing progress to district 3 and across Inverness County with the other councillors.”

Catherine L. Gillis

John Dowling in district 6 (Judique-Port Hastings) was the other incumbent who failed to win re-election after gaining 348 votes, behind new councillor Catherine L. Gillis with 737 votes. Mary Jess MacDonald with 186 votes, and Gerard Gillis with 109 votes rounded out the results.

Dowling defeated then incumbent, and MacDonald’s son Dwayne by 38 votes in 2016.

In district 4 (the Whycocomagh area) John MacLennan was the lone incumbent re-elected, after he tallied 618 votes, to 265 votes for Jason Bernard and 76 votes for Christine Dowling.

Dowling won the seat by 347 votes in 2016 when he knocked off then warden Duart MacAulay.

Deputy warden Alfred Poirier in district 1 and district 2 councillor Laurie Cranton were both acclaimed.