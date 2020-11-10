PORT HAWKESBURY: The newly re-elected mayor of the Town of Port Hawkesbury says she is an ambitious mayor who will work hard, and will bring the same level of energy and optimism to her next term.

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton indicated these are exciting times for the town – which is on the move – and she is excited for its continued progress.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work with town staff, council, and with many citizens and businesses in town,” she told The Reporter. “I am also excited to work with our surrounding municipalities, First Nation communities, and both the provincial and federal governments. “

Contributed photos

(From the left): Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle watches as mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton signs the oath of office as witnessed by Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie on November 3.

In October’s municipal election, incumbent mayor Chisholm-Beaton was re-elected after securing 1,121 votes compared to the 769 votes pulled in by challenger Archie MacLachlan. In 2016, her bid for the mayor’s seat went unchallenged.

Because she was unchallenged four years ago, she said her critics have held that against her; as though her acclamation was not as legitimate, or that it was a negative reflection of her ability to lead.

“I often wonder why past mayoral acclamations were never besmirched in this way, yet somehow, as the first female mayor of our town, I was targeted by a handful of people,” she said. “On the bright side, my definitive mayoral win should put that flawed logic to rest. “

Blaine MacQuarrie was the top voter-getter among all Port Hawkesbury Town Council candidates in the October 17 election.

The mayor believes this election was ultimately the result of what people thought of her work record during her first four-year term as their mayor.

“Judging from the outcome – I’d say that citizens were aligned with both my campaign efforts, and my promise to ‘Continue the Momentum of Positive Growth,’” Chisholm-Beaton said. “I am proud of my work record, my leadership style, and my open and accessible relationship with citizens. I would say that citizens are proud of that too, as their choice on election day was clear.”

As for the future direction of the town, she suggested voters were clear in their feedback at doors and she will encourage council to pursue those issues.

“Recurrent feedback from all ages of citizens were that our town needs more housing options. Highlighted was a need for housing for students, seniors, families, accessible housing, affordable housing and housing for young professionals,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “I’ve also heard about citizen concerns regarding access to health care, and the need to ensure we are recruiting doctors and medical health professionals to serve our town and to work in our hospitals.”

Other important files are waterfront development, port development, economic development, and community development.

New Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Jason Aucoin bumps elbows with Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie after being sworn-in to office on November 3.

The only new face to join the council table in Port Hawkesbury is political newcomer Jason Aucoin who received 995 votes and is someone who Chisholm-Beaton said is a hard worker and ran a comprehensive campaign.

From what the mayor witnessed, Aucoin knocked on doors, engaged with many citizens in-person and on social media, participated and performed well in a debate, consulted with town staff to learn more about municipal government during his campaign, and ran a thorough and respectful campaign overall.

“In my opinion, he received the second highest number of votes overall because he pounded the pavement, invested the time to speak with citizens, and demonstrated that he wants to bring citizen ideas, concerns, and objectives to the council table,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “His campaign motto was ‘I promise to work hard for citizens,’ and it is a promise that I believe he can deliver on.”

Long-time Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall was re-elected once again on October 17.

Following the municipal election, the town council will now have a full slate of councillors, which is extremely important, she saidd.

“Having the council vacancy these past six months meant having fewer hands to do more work. It was not at all ideal,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “Now that we have a full council, I am much more confident that we will have ‘all hands on deck’ to do the important work we need to do to move our town forward.”

It is her plan for this term, for each and every elected official, herself included, to spearhead one specific strategic priority so that they are able to take an equitable and proactive approach to progressing our town and its future.

She said citizens can expect their council to do monthly reports about each of their assigned strategic priority at every Committee-of-the-Whole meeting.

“Strategic priority reporting is something new we will add to our agenda,” Chisholm-Beaton added. “It will enable our council to work harder for citizens and to get more work done in the next four years by each and every one of us taking the lead on a significant leadership role.”