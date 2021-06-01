Members to decide proposed merger of Credit Unions

PORT HAWKESBURY: The proposed merger of three Nova Scotia Credit Unions will be decided next month by members.

A press release issued on May 25 confirmed that the East Coast Credit Union (ECCU), Teachers Plus Credit Union and Valley Credit Union are proposing a merger that, if approved, will create a combined credit union serving 56,000 members in 26 communities across Nova Scotia.

The press release said that the boards of the three Credit Unions agreed that a merger is in the best interests of the collective membership.

Although ECCU CEO Ken Shea said COVID-19 has had an impact on the Credit Unions, this merger did not arise because of the pandemic but is more about taking advantage of the synergies available.

“It’s probably been in the works for a little while, I would say we’ve been at it for a little over a year, with the various parties in different ways,” Shea told The Reporter. “We finally, over the last several months, have gotten to the stage where we’re ready now to take it forward to the members.”

Even before the shutdown, Shea said members started looking for more options from their Credit Unions, and COVID-19 accelerated that need.

“More and more people are looking for digital alternatives and the ability to touch and get their financial services. We believe, that together, we can be stronger and provide a better proposition for members to give them those services that are combined, hopefully at a lesser cost to the member over the long haul,” he said. “By working together and combining our resources, that we can use the expertise of the organization to benefit members better into the future.”

ECCU is a full-service, member-owned financial institution with over 42,000 members, 18 locations and approximately $1 billion in assets.

Shea said the business plan for the merger is available to the public on their website.

“We don’t anticipate any closures of branches or changes to staff as a result the amalgamation. We always are looking at our branch network and making sure that we have the right service needs to serve our members for the long-term but we wouldn’t anticipate any changes as a result of the merger,” Shea stated. “We’ll continue to be grounded in our local environments as we have over the last number of years. We do a lot in many of the communities we serve, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Teachers Plus Credit Union has one branch in Bedford and serves 2,800 members from across Nova Scotia and has assets of $68 million.

Valley Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial institution with 11,000 members and more than $230 million in assets, serving members from seven branch locations from Hanstport to Bridgetown in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The merger requires approval from two-thirds of the membership of each credit union and members will be able to cast their votes online from June 14-29. Shea hopes that the results will be available by June 30.

If the merger receives approval, Shea added that the Credit Unions will officially come together in January, 2022.

For more information on the proposed merger, members can visit: www.localfocusmemberfirst.ca.