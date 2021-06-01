ARICHAT: Council wants to get more information on an offshore wind farm project.

Richmond Municipal Council decided during its regular monthly meeting on May 25 that Warden Amanda Mombourquette will consult with the provincial government about a proposal by Brezo Energy Inc. to erect wind turbines off the coast of Nova Scotia.

According to Brezo Energy, the Sea-Breeze Tech Demonstration Project offers a new design for offshore floating wind turbine platforms and will commercialize a high-speed fabrication method, based on new concrete caisson production techniques.

Suppliers from Cape Breton and the Strait area will make over 70 per cent of the supply chain for the project, according to the company. Brezo Energy said Nova Scotia offers an attractive combination of a modern, 12 month, deep water port, proximity to the United States, and capable local industrial partners, while Cape Breton and the Strait area have superb wind, and port infrastructure.

Earlier this month, officials with Brezo Energy made what Mombourquette termed an “interesting” presentation to council about their offshore wind farm.

The warden said the company had two requests for council.

“One, is Richmond County interested in providing a letter of support for the project which would have part of its footprint located here in the county, if successful? And the second request is would we be interested in adding our names as signatories to a regional letter of support that would go to the Premier regarding the project?”

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon supports both requests and said he would like to see company officials return to council to discuss the project further.

“I think it was a great presentation, he had a great slideshow and loads of information,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was only an hour and it would be nice to have him back to fill in the blanks.”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said Brezo Energy has not yet received a reply from the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen’s Association. He suggested reaching out to one of the municipalities in the United Kingdom hosting one of the company’s projects to gauge their opinions.

“That would be one level of concern I’d have because that’s where the impact is going to be felt,” he said of local fishermen. “I think, for the most part, it sounds like a great, positive project but we probably want to do a bit of due diligence before we jump forward.”

Any impact on the fishery is of great concern to District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson.

“When you’re talking about affecting the fisheries in our area, I think that’s going to be someone’s number one concern,” he stated. “We have to do our due diligence there and make sure that all our questions are answered.”

Noting that the impacts on the environment and fishery are among her chief concerns, District 3 Councillor Melanie Samson did some research on her own.

“The threats are not really fully known but I’m not sure I’d take that as a negative piece. My feeling is that if it was a significant risk it would be known at this point. It is quite offshore where they will be putting these wind farms,” she said. “I do see the economic impacts of this.”

The warden said there is provincial support for the project.

“Nova Scotia Energy and Mines are the lead regulatory body for this, they do like the project and they do like the technology, that’s the information that we received from (Nova Scotia Business Inc.),” she told council.

Mombourquette will reach out to NSBI about the environmental assessment, then report back to council.