Memorial wreaths taken out to sea in Canso

CANSO: On a sunny afternoon, wreaths and flowers were removed from the Seamen’s Memorial by Lions Ray and Judy White and transported to Whitman’s Wharf by Lion Juanita Dort on Aug. 15.

Ray White passed out wreaths to area boats participating in the boat parade. The boats joined the lead boat, Tiger II with captain Cory MacKenzie for a boat parade. The 30 boats circled Canso harbour and sailed out into Chedabucto Bay.

When all the boats circled around the Tiger II, Ray White welcomed all the participating boats. Reverend David Wheeler, from Canso United Baptist Church, from read a special prayer which was broadcast to the boats in the parade.

Following the moment of silence, wreaths were placed at sea by King Lion Janet Delorey on behalf of the Canso Lions Club, Wheeler for area clergy and MacKenzie in memory of lost fishermen and women. The boats in the parade placed wreaths and flowers at sea.

Ray White thanked the boat owners for their participation in the 45th Annual Boat Parade and laying wreaths at sea.

Contributed photos

Boats and residents wait for the boat parade on Aug. 15 in Canso.

Lion Ray White passes a wreath to Captain Cory Mackenzie for the boat parade.

Boats circled Canso harbour, then headed out into Chedabucto Bay for the wreath laying on Aug. 15.

King Lion Janet Delorey lays a wreath for the Canso Lions Club during the boat parade and blessing of the fleet on Sunday Aug. 15.

Some of the wreaths float on the waters of Chedabucto Bay.