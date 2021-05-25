HALIFAX: Organizations providing mental health support, as well as shelters and transition houses for those escaping abusive situations received help from the public and private sectors.

The provincial government announced more than $850,000 in funding under the federal Safe Restart program for 28 organizations across the province which provide mental health support.

Among the groups approved for funding was the Canadian Association of Community Living in Antigonish which received $25,000 to support the mental health and wellness of their clients by purchasing adapted recreational equipment (adapted bikes, nordic walking sticks, snowshoes) to be used by people living with disabilities and to provide professional counselling support for clients, according to provincial spokesperson Marla MacInnis.

The Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association received $25,000 to create a “Mental Health and Wellness” fund that vulnerable people facing mental health and addictions issues in their community are able to access, MacInnis noted. The organization will develop terms of reference and their support workers will evaluate each case and make sure that wraparound supports are being provided, in addition to any material supports, she said.

“The pandemic has highlighted increased respite needs in the autism and disability community,” said Cynthia Carroll, executive director, Autism Nova Scotia. “This investment will help build a culturally relevant training program, in partnership with the community, that will better support the needs of Mi’kmaw families.”

The Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing crisis response for children, youth and adults anywhere in the province, and anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call the line toll-free at 1-888-429-8167, the province said.

“We are thrilled to continue serving over 70,000 Nova Scotians impacted by acquired brain injury through increased education and training offerings and expanding our existing yoga and music therapy programs,” Sam Clarke, director of marketing and communications, with the Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia, said.

Nova Scotians can self-refer to Nova Scotia Health’s Community Mental Health and Addictions clinics, Withdrawal Management Services, or Opioid Replacement and Treatment Programs, using the Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service Line, the province said, noting that the service line is toll-free and is available weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-855-922-1122.

“We are pleased to receive this funding as it will enable us to continue to provide online resources, free virtual programming and psycho-social wellness programming,” said Patricia Murray, interim executive director, Canadian Mental Health Association – Nova Scotia Division.

Then on May 18, Rogers Communications announced it expanded its phone and plan program to connect more Atlantic Canadian women and their children with digital lifelines and support to escape violence and abuse.

“The pandemic and lockdowns have led to many women in crisis being unable to safely call for emergency resources to help them escape from their abuser,” said Matt MacLellan, Rogers’ president of Atlantic Region. “By providing phones and plans, while helping amplify voices of those on the frontline of the domestic violence crisis, we are committed to helping those most in need.”

Rogers donated phones and plans to 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas including Antigonish.

“In an unsafe home, anything can be used as an instrument of control and abuse, and for women in this terrible situation, having their own phone is vital to be able to reach out for support safely,” Shiva Nourpanah, Transition House Association of Nova Scotia added.