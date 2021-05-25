GUYSBOROUGH: Councillors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) have supported a motion requesting a meeting with the executive of the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL).

During their regular monthly council meeting on May 19, senior staff voted to invite Laura Emery, ECRL’s CEO, and board chair Shirley McNamara to appear before council at their earliest possible convenience.

“We’re going to be inviting the CEO, as well as the chair for the library, to come in and appear before council,” Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters. “At that time, they’ll speak for themselves and answer the questions that council puts forward to them.”

Councillors would like to facilitate a discussion on the reduction of library hours in both Canso and Guysborough.

Recently, representatives with ECRL advised they were undertaking a new funding model to correspond to the population and tax base that generates the funding, resulting in requests for additional financial support from municipalities.

“My understanding is it’s (being) deferred, that would be a year’s notice before they actually put it into place,” Pitts said. “I believe that’s a regulation by the province, a year’s heads-up before, because it has a tendency to change our budget going forward.”

Despite ECRL’s funding request, he suggested an agreement was struck years ago with the province, allowing municipalities a year’s leeway prior to a funding increase to allow them to balance their budgets.

“That way there is nothing unexpected coming forward,” Pitts said. “The last I was informed of was, we received a written correspondence from the province that this was going to come into effect as of next year.”

Councillors in the neighbouring Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s lodged a formal complaint against ECRL claiming the library of being “non-compliant” with provincial regulations.