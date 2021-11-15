Sports Michael and Luna: A re-wilding journey By Mary Hankey - November 15, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Mary HankeyMichael Yellowlees and his Alaskan Husky, Luna are accompanied on the last leg of the trip by Wayne Chisholm. Their mission is to rewild the Scottish Highlands by enabling the restoration of the globally unique Caledonian Forest which once covered much of Scotland. Wayne Chisholm was at the wheel of the motor home that is now accompanying Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan Husky, Luna. They are nearing the end of their journey across Canada for the Scotland based charity, Trees for Life. After crossing the Canso Causeway, Michael Yellowtees was interviewed about his mission to help rewild the Scottish Highlands. Michael’s home is in Dunkeld and Birnam, Scotland which are in the Highlands. The Alaskan Husky, Luna has often been the star of the show on her journey across Canada with Michael Yellowtees. Michael said that Luna has been brilliant on her adventure and gets to ride with Wayne Chisholm from time to time in the motor home. Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton from Port Hawkesbury, was on hand to greet Michael Yellowtees and Luna, when they crossed the Canso Causeway. After eight months on the road, Michael and Luna were hitting the last four weeks of their ReWilding Walk.