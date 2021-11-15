ANTIGONISH: Antigonish County District RCMP, in partnership with Northeast Traffic Services, Antigonish Bylaw Officers and Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspectors, conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative in Antigonish resulting in more than 40 tickets issued.

A press release from Antigonish RCMP said that on Oct. 21, motor vehicle inspectors set-up an inspection station on Post Road in Antigonish while the RCMP and bylaw officers conducted enforcement activities. Some vehicles that were stopped were ordered to report to the inspection station, police noted.

The RCMP said 23 Summary Offence Tickets were issued, some for excessively noisy mufflers and illegal window tint. A total of 12 vehicles were ordered to report for inspection, of which 11 failed, but they were given 10 days to rectify the problems and get another inspection.

On Nov. 4, the RCMP said traffic enforcement and inspection activities resumed, and 21 more Summary Offence Tickers were issued, some for excessively noisy mufflers and illegal window tint. Police said 34 vehicles were ordered to report for inspection, of which 20 failed.

The RCMP added that anyone who sees a driver operating unsafely on Nova Scotia’s roads is asked to call the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP, and if it’s an emergency, call 911.