GUYSBOROUGH: There was some disagreement between councillors as the decision was made to keep a little over a half-million dollars in reserve funds earmarked for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex (CLC).

During the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) regular monthly council meeting on March 17, councilors voted 4-3 in favour of keeping $550,000 in CLC reserves.

Councillors Dave Hanhams of District 4, Rickey McLaren with District 7 and Finn Armsworthy of District 8 all voted against the motion.

“The money could be better spent elsewhere, instead of in reserve for a new facility,” McLaren said.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts explained those funds were rebates from the federal and provincial governments, which arose after the completion of the project.

“That was money that was allocated for the CLC and should remain as such,” he said.

Pitts suggested while the money is in a reserve account, council has the authority to allocate it wherever they need to.

“That is in the CLC reserve, but council has the power to extend that money on anything they see fit to extend it upon,” he said. “It could be a piece of pavement, a sidewalk, (or) the Canso Arena; it’s at council’s discretion.”

Pitts advised the money isn’t intended for operating expenses, as it’s to be used towards capital-related expenses.