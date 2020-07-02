Moncton Wildcats name Ritchie Thibeau permanent director of hockey operations

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: The new director of hockey operations for the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has deep roots in the Strait area.

On June 22, the Wildcats announced that Isle Madame native Ritchie Thibeau, who was interim director of hockey operations, is now moving into the role full-time.

“Ritchie has been dedicated to our team and provided excellent guidance as interim director of hockey operations,” said Robert K. Irving, the president of the Wildcats. “The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League recognized his efforts this past season when they named him a finalist for their Maurice-Filion Trophy as General Manager of the Year.”

Born and raised in Boudreauville, Thibeau graduated from Isle Madame District High and played in the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association with Little Anse for six seasons.

Thibeau moved to New Brunswick right after completing his post-secondary education at the University College of Cape Breton. In 1988, he started with J.D. Irving Ltd. in the Information Technology field, eventually becoming director of IT.

About 25 years ago, after Irving purchased the Wildcats, Thibeau started volunteering to help the organization, and from there, he started getting more involved in the business side of hockey.

By 2004, he was named a scout for the Quebec and Atlantic regions with the NHL’s Calgary Flames, a position he held for 12 years.

The St. John’s Sea Dogs of the QMJHL named Thibeau assistant general manager, and by 2016, he was named assistant director of hockey operations and head scout for Moncton. He has been interim director of hockey operations twice during those four seasons including the second half of last season.

“It’s something that I’ve thought about for a while and it’s a matter of when was the right time in my life to do that and to transition from a part-time job to a full-time, permanent position,” Thibeau noted.

Looking back at his more than two decades in the business of hockey, Thibeau said he was fortunate to have good mentors.

“I’ve always been a sports guy and through the years, the 20 years, I’ve definitely learned the business of hockey and the recruiting part of hockey,” he noted. “I’ve spent a lot of time in rinks watching games through that part of my life. I really got to understand through some really good mentors how to evaluate talent and stuff like that. I’ve had some really good mentors along the way.”

At the recent QMJHL draft, which Thibeau described as a success, the New Brunswick junior hockey team was able to construct a nucleus for the future.

Cape Breton West Islanders forward Dave Matthews of Louisdale was invited to the Wildcats training camp. Over the past two seasons, Matthews recorded 21 goals and 48 points in 69 games.

“We’ve been following him all year,” Thibeau said. “He’s a player that loves hockey. He’s a guy that loves to compete and is high energy. And he added some scoring touch this year. It’s a coincidence that he’s from my backyard where I grew up but he’s getting that chance because he’s a good hockey player and he’s a guy that we’ve liked all year.”

Right now, Thibeau said there is a tentative start date for the QMJHL season of October 1 which is later than normal due to COVID-19. Right now, the team is getting ready for training camp, looking at free agents and preparing for the European draft, but their main focus is on keeping players, staff and fans safe.

“We’re watching the NHL, and if they’re able to start and have their play-offs, that’ll be a positive,” Thibeau noted.

Now that the Atlantic Bubble has been scheduled to open on July 3, Thibeau added he expects to return to Isle Madame soon.

“I normally get back to Isle Madame every year; a couple of times a year at least,” Thibeau added. “I definitely plan on being down there in the next few weeks, as soon as the borders open.”