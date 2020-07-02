HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can enjoy their favourite beaches this summer under the watchful eyes of trained lifeguards starting today (July 1).

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service provides 82 lifeguards to supervise 23 beaches in 12 counties. Last summer, more than 370,000 people visited the beaches and more than 110 rescues took place.

The supervised beaches include Bayfield Beach, Inverness Beach, Point Michaud, Pomquet Beach, and Port Hood Beach. More information can be found on the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service Web site at: http://www.lifesavingsociety.ns.ca/index.php/nsls-home/beaches.

Beaches will be supervised daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. until August 30.

“We are preparing to help beachgoers enjoy another summer at the province’s most popular beaches. Lifeguards are trained and ready to respond to any situation,” said Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin. “I encourage beachgoers to make safety a priority when swimming and to stay between the red and yellow flags that designate the supervised area.”

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service also helps government test water quality to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

“New safety measures are in place this summer to ensure lifeguards are working in the safest way possible during the pandemic,” said Paul D’Eon, director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service. “It’s a high-risk activity so lifeguards are equipped with extra training and equipment so they can work safely to meet their goal of keeping Nova Scotians safe. We encourage all Nova Scotians to continue to follow public health measures, like social distancing, while at the beach this summer.”

Lifeguards hold a Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard certification, Standard First Aid, Oxygen Administration and CPR Automated External Defibrillation certification. The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service has supervised the province’s most popular beaches for 48 years.

Lifeguards have supervised nearly 20 million people and made nearly 4,800 rescues since 1973.

To access the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service Web site, go to: http://lifesavingsociety.ns.ca/index.php/nsls-home/about-nsls/overview, to check out the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service on Facebook, go to: https://www.facebook.com/nslifeguard/, on Twitter, the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service is at: https://twitter.com/nslifeguard. The Department of Lands and Forestry is on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/NSLandsForestry.