HALIFAX: The provincial and federal governments continue to scramble to contain the economic damage from COVID-19, and Canada Post is announcing some changes as the pandemic continues.

On April 24, the province said the COVID-19 Small Business Credit and Support Program is a temporary stream for access to credit, cash grants and support delivered through participating credit unions.

“Many small businesses don’t qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and need our help,” said Business Minister Geoff MacLellan. “We’re focused on offering programs that complement federal programming and bridge gaps. This new stream provides small businesses much needed access to cash and other business supports to help them now and after the pandemic.”

To be eligible, small businesses must have a payroll less than $20,000 in the previous fiscal year and have experienced a decline in revenue from sales of at least 15 per cent in March or at least 30 per cent in April, May or June.

The program is 100 per cent guaranteed by the province and the maximum loan amount is $25,000.

Upon approval, businesses will receive a grant up to $1,500, as well as a COVID-19 Business Continuity Voucher of up to $1,500, to help hire a private consultant for advice and support.

An additional $20 million has been made available through the Small Business Loan Guarantee Program that will help fund the new temporary COVID-19 response. The grant has a cap of $3 million.

The package will be available until June 30.

As part of the package, the province is working with the Nova Scotia Community College to offer a centralized hub to connect businesses with support programs available from post-secondary institutions and other regional organizations.

Nova Scotia is also partnering with the federal government to provide commercial rent relief for small businesses that have temporarily ceased operations or experienced a 70 per cent revenue decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The province is contributing $9 million to the program.

Canada Post said it is now processing and delivering parcels at levels only experienced during the busiest weeks of the Christmas season so they are advising customers across the country to expect delays with their parcel deliveries. Heavy incoming parcel volumes, combined with safety measures in processing facilities, means it is taking longer to process. Those measures include physical distancing in facilities that were never designed for keeping people two metres apart.

Canada Post said it continues to operate across the country and has been delivering in record numbers. For example, on April 20, they delivered more than 1.8 million parcels.

To eliminate customer interactions at the door, reduce post office customer traffic and support social and physical distancing, Canada Post has implemented a knock, drop and go approach. Delivery employees knock or ring, choose the safest location available to leave the item and then depart for the next address. This change eliminates the need for signatures at the door, speeds up delivery and reduces the number of parcels sent to post offices for pickup.

Parcels left at the post office for pickup (items requiring ID), will not be returned-to-sender until further notice. The normal 15-day hold period has been suspended.

Government is extending the deadline for some Registry of Motor Vehicle services until further notice because of COVID-19.

All driver licences expiring in March, April, May and June will have a five-month extension from the original expiry date. For example, if a licence expires on April 15, the new expiry date is September 15.

Motor vehicle inspections expiring in March, April or May will now be valid until June 30.

Vehicle registrations expiring December 31, 2019, and later, are extended until August 31. This includes all vehicle types, as well as off highway vehicles, motorcycles and trailers. Vehicle registrations may be renewed on-line at: http://www.accessns.ca/renew.

All temporary permits expiring in March or later are extended until August 31.

Knowledge tests and road test bookings for driver licences are unavailable until further notice.

All blue permanent accessible parking permits are valid until August 31.

All out of province and foreign licence plates and driver licences are valid until August 31.

Non-essential Registry of Motor Vehicle services, such as purchasing handbooks or getting personalized or antique licence plates, are unavailable until further notice.

Urgent Registry of Motor Vehicles services are available by appointment at some Access Nova Scotia locations. Before making an appointment, check service changes and deadline extensions for Registry of Motor Vehicles at: https://novascotia.ca/closures. If people still need to make an appointment, they can call 1-800-670-4357.