To our fellow Nova Scotians,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times as our hearts weigh heavy for the victims, their families, and the communities involved in the tragic events of recent days.

To our brave men and women in uniform, our hearts go out to you and other service personnel. You make us proud. We salute and admire your courage and bravery.

To all Nova Scotians on the front lines doing their part to fight the coronavirus, we thank you for your professionalism, your compassion, and your resolve. Keep up the fight.

To our fellow Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang, leaders Tim Houston, Gary Burrill, and our legislative colleagues, we support your efforts during what are challenging days. Keep the faith and continue the path.

We believe in Nova Scotia and we believe in you.

We remain yours, former Premiers

Roger Bacon,

Donald Cameron,

Russell MacLellan,

John Hamm,

Rodney MacDonald,

Darrell Dexter