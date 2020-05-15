HALIFAX: Plans are ongoing to expand high-speed Internet to more parts of Nova Scotia.

After announcing the completion of Internet upgrades for Shelburne County and areas surrounding of Kings County, the province confirmed last week that more accelerated projects are underway for other parts of Nova Scotia.

Develop Nova Scotia has led the work with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to identify ways to accelerate projects. More than 260 kilometres of line have been prepared, including trimming vegetation, replacing poles and dealing with water crossings.

The government said it remains committed to cover more than 95 per cent of Nova Scotia homes and businesses and with the first round of projects announced, 86 per cent of homes and businesses will have access to the service.

After the first round of projects was announced in February, Develop Nova Scotia issued another request for proposals to capture areas that remain underserved or unserved. These projects are expected to be announced this August.

“This would include any underserved/unserved areas in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond counties,” said Kelly Rose with Develop Nova Scotia.

Rose told The Reporter there are 15 pre-qualified ISPs eligible to respond to requests for proposals.

“Having more organizations to bid on solutions will increase options for solutions and potentially open the door for more evolving technologies,” Rose explained.

The province is also working with ISPs to ease congestion on existing services to enhance the quality of Internet connections. This will help Nova Scotians working differently and from home during COVID-19, while still staying connected to friends and family.

Wired technology projects will provide minimum speeds of 50 Mbps to download and 10 Mbps to upload, while wireless technologies will provide minimum speeds of 25 Mbps to download and 5 Mbps to upload. This will allow users to browse e-mail, download music and large files, play on-line games, and stream high definition video.

In March, the province announced an additional $15 million to speed up delivery of high-speed Internet to assist Nova Scotians through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accelerated plans under the Internet for Nova Scotia initiative included $2.2 million to bring service six months sooner to 18,000 connections in the Elmsdale, Shelburne and Caledonia, Queens County areas, as well as Cumberland and Colchester counties. As part of the work, Cumberland and Colchester counties will see 19 towers installed within 100 days.

“The importance of high-speed Internet for Nova Scotians is pressing,” Jennifer Angel, chief executive officer, Develop Nova Scotia said. “We engaged our Internet Service Provider partners to help solve this critical challenge with ingenuity and urgency and we are seeing results. We will continue to look at projects from every angle to get access to high-quality Internet for Nova Scotians as soon as possible.”

Access to connections will be substantially complete within 12 months for the more than 42,000 homes and businesses announced in the first round of projects.