Test results on ‘possible human remains’ still not available

ARICHAT: The results are still not in from an analysis of skeletal remains found in Arichat last month.

“The investigation [is] ongoing and we are waiting for the result from the analysis,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cst. Lisa Croteau told The Reporter.

Cst. Croteau did confirm that the original report was that possible “human remains” were found near Veterans Memorial Drive in Arichat.

At around 10 a.m. on April 18, Richmond RCMP responded to a call that a passerby found skeletal remains on the water’s edge at LeNoir Landing in Arichat.

After some time, the officers were joined by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Unit which is currently examining the remains to determine if they are human or animal.

Cst. Croteau added that the RCMP does not know when those results will be complete.