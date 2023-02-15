ANTIGONISH: Although no pharmacies in the Strait area were included in a health care pilot project, other locations will be announced this spring.

On Jan. 31, the province announced that more health care services would be offered at pharmacies through the Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinics program.

As of Feb. 1, the project has been piloted in pharmacies across Nova Scotia, including Sydney and New Glasgow, but none are in the counties of Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond, or Inverness.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the province wanted to “start small,” but because the pilot project has been well received, she expects there will be expansion into other areas of Nova Scotia.

“There were actually 44 applicants so it tells us there is real consideration from the pharmacy association and their members,” Thompson told The Reporter. “As we pilot this, we’re learning but we’re actually going to the next group of individuals. I don’t know intimately who’s applied for those, but I do expect that it will expand and I know there’s some keen folks in the quad counties who are interested.”

Considering the early success of the project, the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia (PANS) said planning for Phase 2 is underway. They said 12 additional locations will open in May 2023 and the locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It took about, I would say probably 10 to 12 months to get this pilot in place, and of course we expect that to be a shorter timeline having gone down this path already,” noted Thompson. “And there’s been a number of individuals who have identified interest.”

Under the project, the province said pharmacists in the clinics will have dedicated time to see patients with common illnesses, as well as those taking medications for chronic diseases like diabetes, and cardiovascular and lung disease. Pharmacists at the pilot locations will be able to prescribe and manage medications for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The province said they will also provide care for strep throat, including testing, diagnosis, and treatment.

The pharmacies taking part in the pilot will receive additional funding, the province said, including assessing and prescribing for 31 minor ailments such as minor joint and muscle pains, eczema, cold sores, and heartburn.

Some care services are already available at no cost to patients at all pharmacies in the province, including assessment and treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and shingles, contraception, Lyme disease prevention, and prescription renewals, said the province.

The province said the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists worked to enable pharmacists to bring their expertise in drug therapy management to their patients.

“Using pharmacists in primary care is the right thing to do for improved health outcomes and to make better use of our existing health workforce,” Beverley Zwicker, CEO and Registrar, Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists said. “This is an important shift in health care delivery as we work towards solutions for our current crisis and supporting Nova Scotians in getting the right care, from the right person, at the right time.

The province said it is investing just under $1 million in this pilot project.

Assessment and treatment records will be held by the pharmacy or provided to the patient, unless the patient has a family physician or nurse practitioner following their care, the province noted.

The province said these new clinics complement Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic+, a partnership between Nova Scotia Health and Lawtons Drugs.

On Feb. 1, PANS said 11 pharmacy based primary clinics opened, offering same-day, next day appointments.

Other services such as prescription renewals, contraception management, and treatment for bladder infections are also available at these clinics and at over 300 pharmacies across the province, PANS noted.

“We are improving access to primary care in Nova Scotia one pharmacy clinic appointment at a time,” added Allison Bodnar, CEO, Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia. “These clinics will be a quicker, easier way for people to get care and stay healthy. We are thrilled pharmacists will be able to practise to their full scope and be part of the solution for better health care in our province.”

Addressing health care needs in the 21st century requires changes, Thompson stated.

“Our health care system was built 40 or 50 years ago and we’ve changed. Our population is getting older but we’re very fortunate that we have the technology, and the medications, and all of the different treatments that we have today that weren’t really available to people a number of years ago. So we’re living well and we’re living longer with these chronic diseases which wasn’t an option before. Our health care system needs to transform.”

Noting that pharmacists are highly trained health care professionals, the minister added providing local access to pharmacies protects public health and frees up emergency departments.

“We want to use people’s skills and abilities to the best and highest use in order to provide care, so it’s going to look very, very different in five years’ time or 10 years’ time, and this is an example of that,” the Antigonish MLA said. “I think it’s a really exciting time. For the first time in my career, there’s political will, there’s significant financial investment, there’s a real movement and opportunity for us to transform health care.”